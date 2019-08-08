Former Southridge golfer’s strong showing finally ends. Kennewick team opens regionals with win

Kennewick Outlaws to play in regional tournament Kennewick Outlaws Manager Jake Millbauer talks about the American Legion baseball team's goal at the upcoming regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Outlaws Manager Jake Millbauer talks about the American Legion baseball team's goal at the upcoming regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.

Therese Warner’s outstanding run in the U.S. Women’s Amateur golf tournament came to an end on Thursday when she lost 1-up to San Diego’s Brooke Seay in the Round of 32.

Warner, the 2019 Southridge High School graduate who will play golf this fall for the University of Arizona women’s team, had finished the stroke play portion of the tournament at even par on the Old Waverly Golf Club course in West Point, Miss.

That ranked her 22nd out of 156 total contestants and got her into the Round of 64 match play portion of the tournament on Wednesday.

In that round, Warner beat No. 43 seed Cory Lopez of Mexico 3 and 2.

Warner found herself up 3 through four holes. But Lopez made a run at Warner, cutting her lead to 1 up through 10 holes.

However, Warner bounced back, winning holes on 11 and 12 to go back up 3 holes.

She then held her ground, matching Lopez’s score on holes 13-16 to take the match.

That advanced Warner to take on Seay, seeded 11th in the tournament.

Warner rallied three different times against Seay to tie the match. Seay had at one point led 2 up.

On the 15th, Warner carded an eagle on the par-5 hole to knot things up the final time. But Seay bounced back on 16, getting a birdie to take a 1-up lead.

The two golfers matched each other’s score on the final two holes, giving Seay the win.

“I was trying the whole time,” said Warner. “It was rough, but I’m happy about (my performance this week).”

Warner said she actually likes match play better than stroke play.

“The focus in match play is on a whole other level,” Warner said. “You can be super aggressive.”

Warner said she’s done for the summer, and headed to Tucson for school in a couple of weeks. But she felt she proved a lot to herself and others on the golf course this summer.

“Even though my game can be way off,” she said, “I can still keep up with the group. The last two or three months I showed myself that I can play with the better golfers. My confidence grew from playing in these bigger tournaments, rather than the junior golf tournaments. It told me, ‘Yeah, you can compete.’”

WSGA Men’s Amateur

Four Mid-Columbia golfers placed among the top 38 after Thursday’s final round of the Washington State Golf Association’s Men’s Amateur at Palouse Ridge in Pullman.

Kennewick’s Nick Mandell, who prepped at Southridge High and played for Washington State University, was the top local placer at seventh. Mandell, who will play in next week’s U.S. Amateur, fired rounds of 67, 71 and 69 for a three-day total of 207 – which is 3 under par.

Kennewick’s David Vonghalath finished tied for 12th with a 212 (plus 2) total, while Matt Mendenhall tied for 22nd at 215 (plus 5).

West Richland’s Carl Underwood, who plays for the University of Wyoming, tied for 38th with a 219 (plus 9).

Reid Hatley, of Hayden Lake, Idaho, won the tournament in a playoff over Hoquiam’s John Sand. Both golfers finished with 201’s, which is 9-under par.

Hatley eagled the first playoff hole for the victory.

There were 200 competitors in the tournament.

The Kennewick Outlaws American Legion senior baseball team starts its last team practice, before leaving for the regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho, with a warm-up run at Roy Johnson Field in Kennewick.

Kennewick Outlaws

The Kennewick Outlaws opened the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament for AAA American Legion on Wednesday night by beating the host Lewis-Clark Twins 8-5 in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Outlaws trailed 2-0 much of the game until the top of the sixth, when they scored three runs on a bases-clearing double to the wall by Tim Gee, and then added another run that inning.

They never looked back after that, adding four more runs in the top of the seventh.

All eight of those runs in the sixth and seventh were with two outs in the innings.

Jacob Schuldheisz and Kaleb Stevenson each had two hits for the Outlaws (40-12), who were to play Bozeman, Mont., at 7 p.m. Thursday in a winner’s bracket semifinal game.

Jacob Andersen picked up the victory on the mound for Kennewick.

Kennewick 12s

The Kennewick Nationals lost their final pool-play game of the Cal Ripken 12U 60s World Series on Tuesday night in Visalia, Calif., falling 20-3 to the Fresno/Bullard team from California.

Zachariah Swanson went 3-for-3 for the Tri-City squad, while teammate Sawyer Donaldson went 2-for-2.

The loss gave KN a 2-3 pool-play record, resulting in the Tri-City team missing the championship bracket portion of the tournament.

Instead, Kennewick finished fourth from its six-team pool, and was seeded into the consolation Iron Man Bracket portion of the tournament.

Kennewick National was scheduled to play Waynesboro, Pa., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in an Iron Man Bracket semifinal game.

Kennewick’s Leavitt back in Germany

Kennewick High graduate Bryce Leavitt reports that he’s in Germany, playing with a team called TV Ibbenbueren.

It’s a third division German professional basketball league.

And this would be his third professional season in Germany.

Leavitt missed last season in Germany after breaking an ankle.

But he spent most of the past six months rehabbing the ankle, and he says it’s been good to go for a while.

“I’m feeling healthy and pumped to get one more chance at chasing the hoop dreams!” Leavitt texted from Germany. “I’m on a 30-day contract. I’m fighting to get my deal guaranteed for the season. I just need to show them I’m healthy and good to go.”

Notes

• Kamiakin lineman Tanner Sullins has already had four scholarship offers to play college football at smaller schools around the Northwest: Carroll College, University of Puget Sound, Simon Fraser University and Whitworth College.

• Walla Walla’s Casey Waddell was named the Washington State High School Basketball Official of the Year on July 28 in Spokane at the National Association of Sports Officials Convention. Waddell is a 2003 Wa-Hi graduate.

• Early warning: The first day of official practice for high school football is Aug. 21. The first official day for cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming and volleyball is Aug. 26.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.