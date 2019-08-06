She was a Tri-Cities golf star. Now she’s in the top 10 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur

Therese Warner Courtesy of Spencer Reiboldt

Therese Warner just graduated in June from Southridge High School.

So what is she doing this summer?

Playing with some of the best women’s amateur golfers in the world — this week anyway — at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Warner, who will compete collegiately this fall at the University of Arizona, shot a 2-under par 70 after the first day of stroke play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur tournament on Monday.

That puts her tied for eighth overall among the 156 golfers competing in the event.



Warner shot 35 and 35 on the two nines, sinking five birdies and 10 pars while having just three bogeys.

“I’d give myself a solid 6 or 7 on a scale of 1 to 10,” said Warner in a phone interview Monday evening. “The past couple of months have been pretty good.”

Monday, she said it was all aspects of her game.

“Driving has always been one of my strengths,” Warner said. “My short game has been strong too. Today, I had some bunker shots that were very important.”

Warner got a chance to play Old Waverly on Saturday and Sunday with practice rounds.

“After the practice rounds I felt that this course is amazing,” Warner said. “I’ve played a lot of nice courses – Liberty National in New York is one – but this was one of the best courses I have every played.”

Still Warner wasn’t sure what to expect on Monday.

“Game-wise after the practice rounds, I wasn’t feeling great those two days,” she said.



But she feels a little more confident after Monday’s first round.

“Confidence is key,” said Warner. “But you also have to stay neutral out there. The goal is to make the cut (Tuesday).”

Warner tees off Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. Pacific time.

“Today, I put myself in good position,” said Warner. “I just need to stay steady, just take it one shot at a time.”

Meanwhile, Walla Walla’s Emily Baumgart is tied for 45th with a 2-over-par 74.

Baumgart, who competes collegiately for Washington State University, started off her round Monday morning with a double-bogey 6. But she bounced back in a hurry, getting birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 to fight back to even.

A birdie on 11 sent her to minus-1, where she stayed until the final three holes – where she had bogeys on each of them to finish at 2-over.

All golfers will play another round of stroke play on Tuesday before the top 64 advance to match play beginning Wednesday.

Zamora earns a victory

Kennewick’s Brittney Zamora took a break from driving her car in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West series this past Saturday to compete in the South Sound 200 at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe.

Driving her family’s Northwest Super Late Model car, Zamora took the lead on the 54th lap and never looked back for the victory.

The K&N rookie driver, who competes for Bill McInally Racing, will be back at Evergreen Speedway on Aug. 17 for her next event – a K&N Pro Series West Race.

Problems with hydros again

So it looked like Jimmy Shane won the HomeStreet Bank Cup in Seattle on Sunday, driving the U-6 Miss HomeStreet Bank.

Shane celebrated with his team, was handed the trophy, and talked to the media.

Then everyone went home.

But almost two hours after the race, H1 Unlimited officials ruled that Shane had gone under the 80 mph minimum in the pre-race milling period a couple of times. Enough so that he was handed a 1-minute penalty.

Instead, J. Michael Kelly in the U-12 Graham Trucking was awarded first place.

The problem is Kelly had been assessed the same penalty after the race began.

Race officials reversed that decision after reviewing the video from the U-12, and they awarded Kelly the victory.

Most people went home from the races, or turned the television sets off, thinking Shane had won.

Instead, Kelly wins, but he doesn’t get the chance to celebrate the victory right after the race with his team.

H1 officials are supposed to have everything decided no more than 30 minutes after a final.

Instead, it took officials at least 30 minutes to look at Shane’s video.

Many fans (especially in Madison, Ind.) are irate.

Shane didn’t talk to anyone after the race decision Sunday night. He went home and hugged his two young sons, which he said gave him perspective on the situation.

Then he posted on Facebook on Monday, taking the high road and saying how proud he was of his team, and how they would continue to work hard to win.

The best quote of the weekend, though, may have come from the Seattle Times, which quoted H1 Unlimited chief referee Rick Sandstrom.

“There’s nothing worse than something like that taking place,” Sandstrom told the Times’ Nathan Joyce about the situation. “Makes us look like idiots.”

I’ll just leave that right here.

Cal Ripken World Series 12s

After a rough start, the Kennewick National team has rallied to win the last two days at the Cal Ripken World Series 12U 60s tournament in Visalia, Calif.

KN fell to Visalia Blue 25-5 on Saturday, giving it an 0-2 start in pool play.

Jon Lemire was 2-for-2 for Kennewick in that game.

On Sunday, though, Kennewick bounced back to beat Dilford-Glyndon-Felton of Minnesota 14-7.

The Tri-City team pounded 16 hits in the win, with Kaden Castro and Austin Mengelos each going 3-for-4.

Castro had a home run and four RBIs, while Mengelos also had a homer and three RBIs.



Eliyjah Acevedo went 2-for-4 with a double.

On Monday, Kennewick defeated Arkadelphia, Ark., 14-4 to go 2-2 in pool play.

In that win, Castro and Sawyer Donaldson were each 4-for-4. Donaldson had three RBIs, while Castro and James Carvo each scored three runs.

Cal Ripken World Series 10s

The Kennewick Americans’ postseason run ended Monday at the Cal Ripken World Series for 10-year-olds in Phenix City, Ala.

KA, which finished 0-3 in pool play, was seeded into the championship bracket against Alabama on Sunday, losing 9-3. Alabama put the game away with a six-run fourth inning.

Rece McClure had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run for KA.

That sent the Kennewick team into the consolation Iron Man Bracket on Tuesday, where KA lost 9-6 to Indiana.

Sebastian Iniguez led the Tri-City squad, which finished 0-5 in the tournament, with three hits – including a double – and four RBIs.