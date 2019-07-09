Mid-Columbia golfers qualify for U.S. Women’s Amateur. Other area athletes also shine

Therese Warner Courtesy of Spencer Reiboldt

Two Mid-Columbia golfers scored well enough on Monday in a U.S. Women’s Amateur golf qualifier at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash., that they’ve qualified for the main event in August.

Walla Walla’s Emily Baumgart finished second in the qualifier with a 69.

Baumgart went to DeSales High School and now plays for the Washington State University women’s golf team.

Southridge High graduate Therese Warner finished tied for third with a 71 to qualify.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Warner, who graduated this year and signed a letter of intent to play at Arizona, will head to Mississippi with Baumgart to play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss., from Aug. 5 to 11.

• Columbia Basin CC’s Breanna Watts (Richland) was named to the first-team All-NWAC Women’s Golf this spring.

Junior Olympics Regional track

A number of local athletes did well enough at the Region 13 meet in Tacoma this past weekend that they qualified for the USATF Junior Olympic National Track and Field Championships, which is set for July 22-28 in Sacramento.

Anyone who finished in the top five of their event qualified for nationals. They are:

• Walla Walla High School’s Dash Sirmon, competing unattached, won the 15-16 boys javelin event with a throw of 188 feet, 6 inches.

• Ryan McCartney of the Tri-Cities Thunder placed first in the 15-16 boys shot put, with a toss of 48-5.25. McCartney also placed third in the discus (136-10) and third in the hammer throw (145-8).

• Hanford High’s Katelynn Gelston, competing for the Tri-Cities Thunder, won the girls 15-16 discus with a toss of 136 feet, 3 inches. Gelston also finished fifth in the javelin at 122-6.

• Garet Craft of the Tri-City Thunder won the boys 9-10 high jump with a leap of 3 feet, 11.25 inches.

• Kamiakin standout Neal Berkey, competing for the Thunder, placed second in the men’s 17-18 high jump at 6-4.75; he also finished fourth in the men’s 17-18 pole vault at 14-5.25.

• Competing unattached, Richland’s Maelyn George placed third in the 17-18 women’s javelin with a throw of 130 feet, 1 inch.

• The Tri-City Thunder’s August Cannard placed third in the 11-12 boys 80-meter hurdles, in 15.53 seconds.

• Abigail Sondag of the Thunder placed third in the 9-10 girls 200 meters in 30.26 seconds. She also placed fourth in the 9-10 girls 100 in 14.59.

• Bradley Hottman of the Thunder placed fourth in the 13-14 boys discus with a mark of 100 feet.

• The Thunder’s Noah Smith placed fourth in the 8 and under boys shot put with a mark of 15 feet, 1.5 inches.

• Kamiakin graduate Katherine Petsch, competing for the Spokane Speed, placed fifth in the women’s 17-18 100 meters at 12.63.

• Hanford’s Sophia Sherman, competing for the Thunder, placed fifth in the women’s 17-18 100 hurdles in 15.12 seconds.

• Isaac Sanders of the Thunder placed fifth in the 15-16 boys high jump, clearing 5-5.

• Caden Hottman of the Thunder placed fifth in the 15-16 boys discus at 131-5.

All-MCC track and field

Here’s another all-conference team, this one in Mid-Columbia Conference track and field.

Walla Walla Jared McAlvey and Patrick Utschinski were named MCC boys Track Athlete of the Year and Field Athlete of the Year, respectively.

Kamiakin’s Keith Duncan was named MCC Boys Coach of the Year.

The first-team for boys is as follows: Kamiakin junior Neal Berkey (long jump), Kamiakin senior Ryan Child (3200), Kennewick junior Jagger Childs (javelin), Kennewick senior Johan Correa (800), Kamiakin junior Derek Fischer (100 meters), Kamiakin senior Brayden Freitag (pole vault), Kamiakin senior Cameron Gutierrez (400), Chiawana junior Dion Lee (triple jump), Walla Walla senior Jared McAlvey (200, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Richland senior Riley Moore (1600), Kamiakin senior Jaxson Nichols (high jump), and Walla Walla senior Patrick Utschinski (shot put, discus).

Kamiakin’s 4x100 relay team of Neal Berkey, Syl Hunt, Parker Morgan and Derek Fischer; and Chiawana’s 4x400 relay team of Bennie Alferness, Sisay West, Cameron Breier, and Austin Bachmann; were first-team selections.

On the MCC girls side, Kamiakin’s Katherine Pestch was named Track Athlete of the Year, while Walla Walla’s Noelani Helm was named Field Athlete of the Year.

Walla Walla’s Eric Hisaw was named Girls Coach of the Year.

Here is the girls first team: Walla Walla sophomore Eliana Coburn (high jump), Kennewick junior Geraldin Correa-Gambino (400, 800), Hanford freshman Katelynn Gelston (discus), Kamiakin sophomore Rachel Harper (pole vault), Walla Walla senior Noelani Helm (high jump), Walla Walla senior Madi Knight (long jump), Southridge junior Olivia Lee (triple jump), Richland senior Madeline Mauia (shot put), Walla Walla sophomore Ella Nelson (1600, 3200), Hanford senior Nyenuchi Okemgbo (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump), Kamiakin senior Katherine Petsch (100, 200), Hermiston junior Jazlyn Romero (javelin), and Kamiakin senior Abigail Winstead (pole vault).

The following relay teams were named first team: Kamiakin 4x100 (KaiLi Knapp, Britney Donais, Katherine Petsch, Rachel Harper); Kamiakin 4x200 (Harper, Donais, Knapp, Petsch); and Walla Walla 4x400 (Sariah Hepworth, Eliana Coburn, Madi Knight, Ella Nelson).

All-MCC boys and girls golf

Richland sophomore Carter Sheets was named Boys Golfer of the Year, while Southridge freshman Angela Park was named Girls Golfer of the Year this spring for the Mid-Columbia Conference all-conference boys and girls teams.

Hanford’s Chuck Wagner and Pasco’s Cesar Martinez were named boys and girls coaches of the year, respectively.

Besides Sheets, here is the rest of the first-team boys squad: Hanford senior Gabe Cach, Kamiakin junior Tommy Beason, Kamiakin senior Landon Kutschkau, Richland freshman Evan Johnson and Kennewick junior Rylan Simanton.

Besides Park, here is the rest of the first-team girls unit: Walla Walla senior Madison Darnold, Chiawana junior Paige Sommerville, Kamiakin sophomore Tatum York-Bement, Chiawana junior Chalise King and Pasco senior Maylie Martinez.

The boys second team consists of Hanford junior Tyler Andersen, Kamiakin sophomore Clayton German, Hanford junior Turner Clayton, Richland sophomore Braden Rew, Kamiakin senior John Koskinen and Southridge senior Chris Brown.

The second-team girls squad consists of Pasco senior Yesenia Nunez, Kamiakin sophomore Megan Fullmer, Pasco junior Janae Martinez, Pasco junior Maggie Rickman, Hanford freshman Bella McDermott and Kamiakin senior Torey Getz.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.