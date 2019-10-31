2019 Election Recommendations | Tri-City Herald Editorial Board

Time is running out to vote by Nov. 5.

So far, only a very small percentage of ballots have been returned. That means there are thousands who have yet to vote.

Ballots need to be postmarked — not just mailed — by 8 p.m. Nov. 5, or placed in an election dropbox.

To help voters along, the Tri-City Herald editorial board interviewed candidates in 20 local races. These in-person meetings gave us a unique perspective that we shared in detail in editorials published in recent several weeks.

Here is our list of local candidate recommendations and their videos. As always, we recommend voters consider our picks a start to their research, not their end-all.

As a bonus for subscribers, click on the link to get details on each race and the reasoning behind our choices.

Kennewick City Council, Position 5 — Chuck Torelli

Kennewick City Council, Position 6 — Brad Beauchamp

Kennewick City Council, Position 7 – Jim Millbauer

Kennewick School Board, Position 3 — Ron Mabry

Kennewick School Board, Position 4 — Michael Connors

Kennewick School Board, Position 5 — Pat Mastaler

Port of Kennewick Commission — Tom Moak

Richland City Council, Position 1 — Randy Slovic

Richland City Council, Position 2 — Brad Anderson

Richland City Council, Position 5 — Phillip Lemley

Richland City Council, Position 6 — Terry Christensen

Richland School Board, Director 3 — Rick Donahoe

Richland School Board, Director 4 — Jay Clough

Richland School Board, Director 5 — Jill Oldson

Port of Benton Commission – Roy Keck

Pasco City Council, Position 5 — David Milne

Pasco City Council, Position 7 — Zahra Roach

Pasco School Board, Position 1 — Scott Lehrman

Pasco School Board, Position 2 —Jesse Campos

West Richland City Council – Kate Moran