Editorials
2019 Election Recommendations | Tri-City Herald Editorial Board
Time is running out to vote by Nov. 5.
So far, only a very small percentage of ballots have been returned. That means there are thousands who have yet to vote.
Ballots need to be postmarked — not just mailed — by 8 p.m. Nov. 5, or placed in an election dropbox.
To help voters along, the Tri-City Herald editorial board interviewed candidates in 20 local races. These in-person meetings gave us a unique perspective that we shared in detail in editorials published in recent several weeks.
Here is our list of local candidate recommendations and their videos. As always, we recommend voters consider our picks a start to their research, not their end-all.
As a bonus for subscribers, click on the link to get details on each race and the reasoning behind our choices.
Kennewick City Council, Position 5 — Chuck Torelli
Kennewick City Council, Position 6 — Brad Beauchamp
Kennewick City Council, Position 7 – Jim Millbauer
Kennewick School Board, Position 3 — Ron Mabry
Kennewick School Board, Position 4 — Michael Connors
Kennewick School Board, Position 5 — Pat Mastaler
Port of Kennewick Commission — Tom Moak
Richland City Council, Position 1 — Randy Slovic
Richland City Council, Position 2 — Brad Anderson
Richland City Council, Position 5 — Phillip Lemley
Richland City Council, Position 6 — Terry Christensen
Richland School Board, Director 3 — Rick Donahoe
Richland School Board, Director 4 — Jay Clough
Richland School Board, Director 5 — Jill Oldson
Port of Benton Commission – Roy Keck
Pasco City Council, Position 5 — David Milne
Pasco City Council, Position 7 — Zahra Roach
Pasco School Board, Position 1 — Scott Lehrman
Pasco School Board, Position 2 —Jesse Campos
West Richland City Council – Kate Moran
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Behind Our Election Recommendations
Who decides the recommendations?
Members of The Tri-City Herald editorial board interview political candidates, as well as advocates and opponents of ballot measures. The editorial board is comprised of experienced opinion journalists and community members, and is separate from The Herald’s newsroom. Conversations are on the record.
What does the recommendation process entail?
Whenever possible, The Herald editorial board meets with opposing candidates at the same time. The questions are largely focused on a candidate’s qualifications and goals, and the hour-long session resembles a conversation more than a scripted interview. The editorial board then discuss the candidates in each race and decides who to recommend. In the case of ballot measures, we strive to have representatives from both sides of the issue in the room at the same time so we can get past the political rhetoric and obtain firm answers. Board members seek to reach a consensus on our recommendations, but not every decision is unanimous.
Is the editorial board partisan?
No. In making recommendations, members of the editorial board consider which candidates are well prepared to represent their constituents — not whether they agree with us or belong to a particular political party. We evaluate candidates’ relevant experience, their readiness for office, their depth of knowledge of key issues, their understanding of public policy and their ability to work with the current board . We’re seeking candidates who are thoughtful and who offer more than just party-line talking points. The editorial board will endorse both Republicans and Democrats.
Why are the editorials unsigned?
Our election recommendations reflect the collective views of The Herald’s editorial board — not just the opinion of one writer. Board members all discuss and contribute ideas to each editorial.
