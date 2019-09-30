Milne or Myhrum for Pasco City Council. Here’s The Herald’s pick | Editorial

Pasco city council candidates Isaac Hyrum and David Milne Pasco residents Isaac Hyrum, left, and incumbent David Milne introduce themselves as candidates for the Pasco city council. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pasco residents Isaac Hyrum, left, and incumbent David Milne introduce themselves as candidates for the Pasco city council.

Pasco voters will decide two city council posts in the November election, and the quality of candidates in both races is solid.

For Position 5, David Milne, the incumbent, is making his first re-election bid since unseating longtime former Pasco Councilwoman Rebecca Francik two years ago.

Milne is challenged by a man he recommended for the Pasco Planning Commission, Isaac “Ike” Myhrum. The two have known and respected each other for some time.

In the at-large race, newcomers Zahra Roach and Patrick Guettner are vying for Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins’ seat, which he will give up at the end of this year.

While we have no doubt about the dedication and drive of all four contenders, we’ve decided civic experience is a key, separating factor in both races.

And that means Milne and Roach get our recommendations.

Milne vs. Myhrum

When Milne first ran for Pasco City Council in 2015, we suggested he gain more leadership experience to better prepare for the job. He heeded that advice by joining the Leadership Tri-Cities program and the Pasco Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. He also became treasurer for the Franklin County Republicans and international chair for Sunrise Rotary.

After getting elected to the city council in 2017, he has continued to push himself. Milne has become a go-to representative when the city needs someone to attend ribbon cuttings and special events. He even braved the Celebrity Pepper Gauntlet at the recent Fiery Foods Festival.

He owns Milne Nail Power Tool & Repair on West Lewis Street, and being his own boss allows him flexibility to respond to constituent concerns. His availability is a plus.

Myhrum, on the other hand, is among the most polished first-time challengers we have ever met. He is eloquent and thoughtful, and his work as a regulatory analyst at Cascade Natural Gas gives him a unique insight into issues pertaining to utility regulations. He is vice-chairman of the Pasco Planning Commission and he helped organize a crowdfunding program that provides startup funding for Pasco-based businesses and nonprofits.

We think Myhrum is certainly on his way.

But after years of being a spectator at city council meetings, Milne finally has arrived and is doing a fine job. He deserves another term.

The Herald recommends David Milne for Pasco City Council, Position 5.

