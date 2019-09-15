A heated peppery competition

See which Tri-Cities leader survived the pepper-eating gauntlet Six local competitors compete in the Celebrity Pepper Gauntlet, a pepper eating contest, during the Fiery Food Festival in downtown Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Six local competitors compete in the Celebrity Pepper Gauntlet, a pepper eating contest, during the Fiery Food Festival in downtown Pasco.

Andy Stirling with Numerica, left, real estate agent Derrick Stricker, oncologist Dr. Guy Jones and Kennewick Councilman Steve Lee bite into a habanero chili in the Celebrity Pepper Gauntlet at the Fiery Foods Festival in downtown Pasco on Saturday.

The six contestants, including Pasco Councilman Dave Milne and Colin Hastings with the chamber of commerce, had to eat 10 chili peppers, the hottest being a Carolina ghost pepper. Guy Jones won.

The event was free with live music, a market, food carts and more.

