Editorials
One of these long-time volunteers is our pick for Richland City Council | Editorial
In the Richland City Council race between incumbent Terry Christensen and Kyle Palmer, voters have a choice between a committed, seasoned elected official and an astute challenger eager to serve his community.
While Palmer would be a focused, hard-working addition to the city council, we are giving the nod to Christensen and his years of experience.
Palmer is chair of the Richland Planning Commission, which is considered a solid stepping stone to city council.
He’s a real estate agent with valuable knowledge of how land deals and development work, and his motivation for running is admirable — he simply wants to serve.
Christensen is the current Mayor Pro Tem on the council, which means he manages city council meetings when Mayor Bob Thompson is absent.
The other six members of the city council voted for Christensen to take on that extra responsibility, so they must think highly of him.
And that says a lot.
Christensen is running for his third term on the council and is retired from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. His focus is preserving Richland’s quality of life for future generations, and he spent 10 years serving on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission before he was elected to the city council.
He has been heavily involved in a variety of community organizations, including the Tri-City Girls Fast Pitch Softball Association, the Richland Rod and Gun Club, and the city’s tourism committee.
Palmer is a 2003 Hanford High School grad who left home and then returned, telling himself he wanted to give something back to his hometown.
He is a real estate agent with a graduate degree in real estate development, and his knowledge on that issue would be a plus if elected to the council.
Palmer said there is a lot of attention to new growth, but he would like to see the city focus more on the urban core. Palmer is concerned about the lack of affordable housing and also wants to make central Richland more livable and walkable.
Christensen says the city is working on following its strategic plan, and believes improvements have been made in central Richland.
For example, the city has been working on creating a corridor linking downtown to the Columbia River, and is revitalizing the Parkway. Christensen also noted the new City Hall recently has been completed, and emphasized the core of Richland is a priority for council members.
While we appreciate Palmer’s work on the planning commission, as well as his desire to serve others, we hope he continues that vital work in the community.
Christensen put in his volunteering dues a long time ago, and his knowledge is benefiting the city council. He deserves another term.
The Tri-City Herald recommends Terry Christensen for Richland City Council.
Recommendations
We will continue to make candidate recommendations before the election. Here is our list so far:
Pasco City Council, Position 5 – David Milne
Pasco City Council, Position 7 – Zahra Roach
Kennewick City Council, Position 5 – Chuck Torelli
Kennewick City Council, Position 6 – Brad Beauchamp
Richland School Board, Director 4 – Jay Clough
Richland School Board, Director 5 – Jill Oldson
Richland School Board, Director 3 – Rick Donahoe
Port of Kennewick Commission – Tom Moak
Richland City Council, Position 5 – Phillip Lemley
Richland City Council, Position 6 – Terry Christensen
