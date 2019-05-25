Richland is ready to move into its new $20 million city hall

The city of Richland opens in its $20 million new city hall Tuesday after nearly two years of construction on Swift Boulevard. Tri-City Herald

The city of Richland opens its new $20 million city hall Tuesday at 625 Swift Blvd., one block west of the old city hall.

The new city hall is built on a 1.8-acre site that was formerly part of the parking lot for the Federal Courthouse in Richland.





Richland paid the U.S. General Services Administration $677,000 in 2016. A separate land swap reduced the cost to $392,000.

Architects West of Coeur d’Alene was the project architect for the three-story, 40,000-square-foot building, working with Portland-based Opsis Architects.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Spokane-based contractor, Leone & Keebler, broke ground in fall 2017.

The building houses about 90 city workers, including the city manager’s office, the city attorney, administrative services, public works, development services, energy services, communications and marketing.

The original Richland City Hall at 505 Swift Blvd. opened in 1958 and is functionally obsolete.

It will be demolished and the property will be offered for private development in support of Richland’s plans to transform Swift Boulevard into a corridor linking its governmental heart and Howard Amon Park on the Columbia River.





A grand opening celebration is set for 4-6 p.m. June 10.