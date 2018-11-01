Opinion: Haven’t marked your ballot yet? Here’s what we recommend

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Please remember to vote if you haven’t already.
There are a number of statewide initiatives that need your attention, and there are a slew of candidates who have campaigned hard in hopes of earning your support. So mark your ballot and take it to a drop box.
If you want to mail it, do it by Friday, Nov. 2 or it might not be postmarked in time to count.
Over the last several weeks, the Tri-City Herald’s opinion section has been devoted to the election. Our editorial board interviewed candidates, and we talked with people representing both sides of ballot measures.
We cut through the campaign rhetoric and made our picks, along with explanations for our decisions. We hope readers found our political recommendations a helpful addition to their own research.
Previously published editorials on each race and ballot measure can be found online. But as a quick refresher, here’s our election roundup:
Federal:
U.S. Senator: Maria Cantwell (D)
4th District, Congress – Dan Newhouse (R)
State Legislature:
8th District, Senate – Sharon Brown (R)
8th District, House Pos. 1 – Shir Regev (D)
8th District, House Pos. 2 – Matt Boehnke (R)
9th District, House Pos. 1 – Jenn Goulet (D)
9th District, House Pos. 2 – Matthew Sutherland (D)
16th District, House Pos. 1 – Everett Maroon (D)
16th District, House Pos. 2 – Rebecca Francik (D)
Franklin County
Franklin County Commission – Zahra Roach (D)
Franklin County Coroner – Dan Blasdel (R)
Franklin County Auditor – Matt Beaton (R)
Franklin County Clerk – Michael Killian (R)
Franklin County Fire District 3 Proposition 1 – Approve
Benton County
Benton County Commission – Lori Sanders (R)
Benton County Coroner – William “Bill” Leach (R)
State Measures
Initiative 1631 (carbon fee) – No
Initiative 1634 (grocery tax) – No
Initiative 940 (police use of force) – Yes
Initiative 1639 (gun regulations) – No
Advisory Vote No. 19 (oil pipeline tax) – Yes
