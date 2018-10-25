Whatever the outcome of Advisory Vote No. 19, it will likely be ignored by the Legislature.
That’s because advisory votes are non-binding. Thanks to an initiative approved by voters in 2007, the Legislature is required to submit to the people bills it approved that close tax loopholes and generate revenue.
But lawmakers don’t have to act on the results.
Earlier this spring the Legislature approved ESB 6269, which applies a tax on crude oil and petroleum products that come to the state by pipeline. There already are taxes on oil that arrives by ship and by rail. Adding “pipeline” to the law is expected to bring in an additional $13 million over the next 10 years.
It never hurts to let lawmakers know what you think, even if it is on a non-binding measure.
The Tri-City Herald recommends voters choose Maintained on Advisory Vote No. 19.
