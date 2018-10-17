A tough call in the Benton County Commission race. Read who gets the Tri-City Herald’s nod

Deciding who to recommend in the Benton County Commission race between incumbent Shon Small and challenger Lori Sanders was extremely tough.
After much discussion, we give the nod to Sanders.
Again, this was not an easy call.
Small often has been the lone voice making the most sense when controversy hits the three-member board. During his eight years on the job, he has grown into a thoughtful, attentive leader, and we have been impressed with how he sticks to his principles when outnumbered by his fellow commissioners.
Small is straightforward and makes himself available to the press and to constituents who need his help, fixing problems when he can.
We have been critical of the way the Benton Commission has handled certain situations in the past, but in the most recent quarrels Small is not the problem.
Typically, an incumbent like this would be an easy, slam-dunk choice for us.
But Sanders is a challenger that cannot be dismissed.
She is known in many Tri-City circles for her exceptional leadership skills. Sanders has been a Benton PUD Commissioner for 14 years and has served on the executive board of Energy Northwest for the past eight, where she has helped oversee a budget 10 times that of Benton County.
She also has been a business owner for over 30 years and grasps how to make change happen from the top down.
Sanders lives in the same district as Small, so he is the candidate she must run against. But really, she’s running against business as usual in Benton County.
On her Facebook page, Sanders said that if voters elect her it will be because they desire change.
We agree, and it’s for this reason we are backing Sanders in this race.
While Small has done what he can on the commission, we’d like to give Sanders a chance – if only to see what kind of progress might be made with her in the mix.
Sanders believes in strategic planning and “good governance.” She said sometimes jurisdictions “guard their own resources, protecting their own silo of power” instead of keeping the community the main focus.
Earlier in the year, the Benton County Commission was criticized for amassing $15.6 million in reserves from the public safety tax approved by voters in 2014. Sanders said having a strategic plan in place from the start would have helped direct that money.
She believes in providing better access to mental health care, and suggests public safety tax reserves could be directed to help with crisis care in the community.
Sanders also has new ideas about increasing affordable housing in the Tri-Cities by following models used by Catholic Charities and Habitat for Humanity. If she were elected, we’ve no doubt she would find many creative ways to help Benton County thrive.
Her collaborative spirit also would be a plus on the commission.
To his credit, Small also is one who gets along well with others – especially those in law enforcement. A former deputy in the Benton County Sheriff’s office, Small is well respected among police and other law enforcement officials, and he has been vocal against suggestions the jail should be split from the sheriff’s department.
He has fought to offer continued support of the Metro Drug Task Force, and also pushed to help the 4-H Clubs caught off guard by increased rental rates at the fairgrounds.
Small is a good public servant. Sanders, though, could be even better.
We recommend finding that out.
The Tri-City Herald recommends Lori Sanders for Benton County Commission.
Comments