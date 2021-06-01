100+ degree highs could melt Tri-Cities records this week. Then the wind is back

Hot weather could break records this week in the Mid-Columbia this week, with temperatures forecast to climb to has high as 103 in the Tri-Cities on Wednesday.

If you like the heat, enjoy it while it lasts.

Temperatures will cool significantly through the weekend and strong winds are possible then.

June is starting with a heat advisory for the Tri-Cities area issued by the National Weather Service. It forecasts temperatures as much as 25 degrees above normal average highs of about 78 for the first three days of the month.

Monday a high of 98 degrees is forecast, followed by two days of triple digits. The high on Thursday is expected to be 100.

On Wednesday the forecast high of 103 could match or beat records.

Kennewick recorded a high of 103 degrees in 1986, Pasco has a high of 99 on that day in 2007 and Richland had a high of 101 on that day in 1957, according to weather service records.

On Thursday, the forecast high of 100 compares with a high of 100 recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco on that date in 2007. The same date Kennewick had a high of 99 and Richland had a high of 96.

Overnight temperatures should be less extreme, with highs in the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above the average normal for early June.

With people not acclimated to hot temperatures yet this year, the weather service is advising taking precautions, including staying hydrated and finding some shade in the hottest part of the day.

Kids can get some relief from the heat with splash pads open across the Tri-Cities thanks to a statewide loosening of COVID-19 restrictions for them, even though the Tri-Cities Richland, Kennewick and Pasco pools have yet to open for the summer.

By Friday the high could drop to 90 and by Saturday it should be about 80. By Sunday and Monday weather could be slightly cooler than normal for early June in the Tri-Cities with highs at about 75 degrees.

With the cooler weather should come some wind blowing from the Cascade Mountains. Speeds of 20 to 40 mph are likely in Eastern Washington, according to the weather services’ long-term forecast.