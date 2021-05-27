WA swimming pools with lifeguard shortages get a break from new certification guidelines

The lifeguard shortage making it impossible for many public swimming pools to open by Memorial Day weekend could ease under a decision this week by the American Red Cross.

Red Cross officials announced they are adapting lifeguard training and certification to help aquatic centers nationwide with hiring.

They are extending existing certifications by allowing lifeguards to take an online provisional course. Then, later, they can take an in-person skills test, said a Red Cross news release.

The provisional courses are being offered to those who hold a current lifeguard certificate or had theirs expire between March 15, 2020, through the end of June 2021.

The online provisional review class must be taken by June 30 to renew certification.

Training courses conducted by Red Cross aquatic training providers and additional information can be found at redcross.org/lifeguarding.

In the Tri-Cities, Richland parks officials had said they couldn’t offer swim lessons or open the pool at full capacity yet because they only could hire 20 percent of the certified staff they needed.