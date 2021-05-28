Tri-Cities splash pads get the green light to turn on after WA revises COVID guidelines

Splash pads in Tri-Cities can reopen this weekend thanks to new COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the state just before the traditional Memorial Day start to pool season.

The Washington state Department of Health on Thursday revised the guidelines for water recreation facilities to allow standalone splash pads to open fully under Phase 3.

And in the Tri-Cities that’s just in time for a warm weekend and some possible triple-digit temperatures next week.

One parks and recreation employee told the Herald earlier in the week that state-level lobbying had been working with governor’s office to change the guidelines for standalone. outdoor splash pads.

Previously, the facilities needed to be enclosed and staffed to monitor crowd size.

Across the nation, there has been a lifeguard shortage making it difficult for pools to open — let alone to have extra staff to monitor water features in the city parks.

State parks and recreation officials argued that playgrounds never have shut down and never have needed monitors and that splash pads acted in the same function.

Kennewick splash pads

All splash pads will open starting this weekend and will be open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

Playground of Dreams at Columbia Park on Columbia Park Trail

Highlands Grange Park at 1600 S Union St.

Southridge Sports and Events Complex at 2901 Southridge Blvd.

Underwood Park at 2020 W. Seventh Ave.

Richland splash pads

Badger Mountain Splash Pad, 350 Keene Road.

Pasco splash pad

Kurtzman Splash Pad at 331 S. Wehe Ave.