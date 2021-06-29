Washington is reopening Wednesday. Do I have to keep wearing a mask?

Washington will be fully reopened on June 30, but some people will be required to continue wearing masks.

The Governor’s Office has confirmed the state will lift the mask requirement after 13 months for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but unvaccinated Washingtonians are required to continue to wear masks or other face coverings until further notice.

Fully vaccinated is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as two weeks from the second shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or from the single shot of Johnson & Johnson.

Businesses have the right to continue to require masks, and the lifting of the mask mandate does not apply to schools, medical offices, hospitals, long-term care, homeless shelters and correctional facilities. Some transit agencies also will continue to require masks.

The Washington State Department of Health reports a statewide vaccination rate of 68.8 percent of those people 16 years and older as of June 29.

Pierce County never issued a local directive requiring residents to wear masks, Pierce County Council spokesperson Brynn Grimley said.

“Overall the majority of Council encourages people to get vaccinated if they are able so that we can continue to reduce COVID-19 infections and transmissions in Pierce County and get back to safely joining together without the need for future restrictions,” Grimley said in an email.

With more than 70 percent of the population vaccinated, King County announced Tuesday it has removed its local mask mandate. State rules will remain in place there.

Reopening across Washington will mean all businesses can return to full capacity and there will no longer be social distancing requirements.