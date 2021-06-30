Reopening Guide: What to know and do in Washington as the state officially reopens

More from the series Washington Reopening Guide As the state lifts COVID-19 restrictions June 30 on masks, social distancing and capacity limitations, many of which have been in place for more than a year, here is what you need to know. Expand All

After 16 long months of living in the coronavirus pandemic, life is returning to normal in Washington, and it’s time for us to (safely) celebrate. This is where our Washington Reopening Guide comes in.

Take a quick look at the guide below, and in the meantime, head to a restaurant or the mountains or a local shop.

It’s time to reopen.

WASHINGTON HAS REOPENED. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It’s been a long 16 months, Washington, but we’re here. The phases are gone. Vaccinated residents don’t need to wear masks.

Here’s what you need to know about masks, ongoing regulations, and more as Washington relaxes its COVID-19 rules.

WHAT TO DO — AND NOT DO — AS WA RESTAURANTS FULLY REOPEN FROM COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

As of June 30 in Washington state, pandemic business restrictions officially lift. You can go to a bustling restaurant, sit at the bar, drink ‘til liquor licenses allow (usually 2 a.m.) and gather in large groups. If you’re vaccinated, you can ditch the mask.

In addition to fewer workers, restaurants are likely also wrangling with product shortages — not so much due to a lack of chicken in America but because of a lack of delivery drivers. Staff might be newly trained or simply out of practice, not quite back in the groove of standing on their feet for several hours running to and fro.

HERE ARE THE RULES FOR RIDING TRANSIT AFTER WA REOPENING

People who rely on public transportation in Pierce County might have to keep their masks on for a few more months despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the Washington state on Wednesday, June 30.

Pierce Transit will still follow federal guidelines regarding public transportation, said Rebecca Japhet, communications manager for Pierce Transit. Passengers are required to wear their masks through Sept. 13 or until federal officials say otherwise.

WASHINGTON IS OPEN. DO I HAVE TO KEEP WEARING A MASK?

Washington will be fully reopened on June 30, but some people will be required to continue wearing masks.

The Governor’s Office has confirmed the state will lift the mask requirement after 13 months for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but unvaccinated Washingtonians are required to continue to wear masks or other face coverings until further notice.

‘THE PANDEMIC’S NOT OVER WHEN WE REOPEN.’ HEALTH OFFICIALS WARN OF VARIANTS

With most indoor and outdoor gatherings getting back to normal and lower daily COVID case numbers and the continuous march toward higher vaccine rates, what’s left to watch out for?

Mainly, COVID variants, of which there are more than 10 on Washington’s radar.

THE FAIRS ARE BACK, BABY

Puyallup will see some big names throughout the month of September, according to the Washington State Fair’s released concert lineup.

The announcement comes two weeks after the fair, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, announced it would return. The state fair is the largest event in Washington, drawing in more than a million visitors.

It’s time to dust off those award-winning pie recipes, start sewing and aim for that blue ribbon, because the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is back in business.

With the exception of a few changes such as all reserved rodeo seating, the fair and rodeo in the Tri-Cities is on the path for the return to The Best Week of Summer on Aug. 24-28.

