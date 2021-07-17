Tri-Cities ballots are arriving. What you’re voting on the Aug. 3 primary

Nearly a dozen elected positions, a hotly contested recall and a decision on Benton City’s future will be decided in early August.

Thousands of ballots for the Aug. 3 primary election were mailed to voters last week in Benton and Franklin Counties.

The election will narrow 11 local races, including five Tri-City school board and seven city council races. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November, along with the rest of the more than 100 seats that are being voted on in 2021.

In Benton County, voters also will decide if Sheriff Jerry Hatcher can remain in office.

For Benton City residents, they will be deciding whether to switch from a strong mayor form of government to a city manager and council system.

Along with the ballots, voters should receive a voter’s pamphlet by mail with information provided by the candidates.

Sheriff recall

This primary vote is the culmination of more than a year-long effort to remove the Benton County sheriff from office.

After a judge’s signed off on the recall in August 2020 and the state Supreme Court unanimously OK’d the measure, supporters collected enough signatures to place it on the ballot.

Voters are being asked to oust him based on eight charges, including misappropriating 14 cases of county-owned ammunition found in his home and trying to intimidate public servants and witnesses involved in investigations into his conduct.

Hatcher denies doing anything wrong and says the ammunition was used for training.

If Hatcher is recalled, the Republican party would give county commissioners three candidates to choose from to serve out the rest of his term, which ends in 2022.

Benton City government

In Benton City, voters will decide whether or not to change their form of government.

Currently, Mayor Linda Lehman manages city employees, including a city clerk, two general clerks, a code enforcement officer, three maintenance workers and a wastewater plant operator.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office handles law enforcement under a contract with the city, and the volunteer Benton County Fire District 2 handles firefighting and ambulances services.

If the measure is approved, the city will switch to a system where a city manager is hired by the city council to handle day-to-day management of city operations.

Proponents say series of controversial mayors is keeping the city from growing.

Opponents say the decision was made too quickly without enough study.

Richland races

Richland voters will narrow two city council races and a school board race.

On the city council, longtime councilman and former mayor Bob Thompson is being challenged by Richland business owners Chaune’ Fitzgerald and Jhonna Jones.

Also, Marianne Boring is facing three challengers, safety professional Michael Luzzo, media producer Elijah Stanfield, former Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Theresa Richardson.

Boring was appointed to the council to replace Brad Anderson after he resigned in August 2020. The winner of the election will serve the remaining two years of his term.

For school board, incumbent Heather Cleary is facing off against two former teachers Audra Byrd and Danica Garcia.

Kennewick races

Three Kennewick councilmen are facing multiple opponents.

Mayor Don Britain will face home builder and businesswoman Gretl Crawford and Jacob Finkbeiner.

Councilman Bill McKay has three challengers — Uby Creek, Bryan Meehan-Verhei and Ken Short.

And Councilman John Trumbo has two opponents — Brandon Andersen and Jason Lohr.

In Kennewick, a rush of school board candidates are trying to replace the two longest serving board members — Dawn Adams and Heather Kintzley, who are not seeking re-election.

Four candidates filed to replace Kintzley. They include Gary Bullert, David Nielsen, Scott E. Rodgers and Micah Valentine.

Three candidates filed for Adams’ position — Gabe Galbraith, James Langford and Erin Steinert.

Pasco races

Pasco voters have two races to decide in the primary.

There is a four-way race to replace outgoing Mayor Saul Martinez, the city’s first Latino mayor and a longtime council member.

Irving Brown, Steven Martinez, Leo Perales and Nikki Torres are vying for the position.

For Pasco School Board, incumbent Amy Phillips is being challenged by John Kennedy and Michelle Andres.

Ballot drop boxes

People can still register to vote in the primary by mail or online until July 26, according to the auditor offices.

Ballots need to either be postmarked or put into a drop box by Aug. 3. No postage is needed.

Washington law allows voters to register in person and vote at a county election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In Benton County, people can register at the Benton County Voting Center at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Richland.

In Franklin County, people can do this at the election office at the Franklin County Courthouse, at 1016 N. Fourth Ave. in Pasco.

Drop boxes are available in Benton County at:

2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Richland (new county voting center)

620 Market St. in Prosser

1009 Dale Ave. at Benton City Hall

5600 W. Canal Drive at the Benton County office Annex in Kennewick

210 W. Sixth Ave. at Kennewick City Hall

Badger Mountain Community Park on Keene Road in Richland

Jefferson Park off Symons Street in Richland

3803 W. Van Giesen St. at the West Richland Library

3100 Belmont Blvd. at the West Richland Shops

2710 Crimson Way at Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland

In Franklin County, drop boxes are available at:

2108 Road 84 at the Franklin County Fire District 3 station

116 N. Third Ave. in Pasco at the Election Center

6600 Burden Blvd. in Pasco at the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC)

1016 N. Fourth Ave. in Pasco at the Franklin County Courthouse

619 W. Clark St. in Connell at the Connell PUD shop