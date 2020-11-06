Exclusive: WA Supreme Court rules unanimously on Benton sheriff recall bid

The Washington state Supreme Court ruled Friday that an effort to recall the Benton County sheriff can moved forward on all eight alleged charges.

It gives a Benton County sheriff’s sergeant the go-ahead to start collecting signatures in a push to oust his boss from office.

The recall then would go to the voters in a special election.

The unanimous ruling signed by Chief Justice Debra Stephens found that allegations in the proposed recall, if true, are recallable offenses.

Sgt. Jason Erickson filed a recall petition nearly four months ago that accuses Hatcher of criminal misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, discrimination, intimidation and retaliation.

Erickson now has six months to collect valid signatures from a number of voters equal to 25 percent of the votes cast in Hatcher’s last election.

That means signatures are needed from almost 14,000 Benton County voters. Signature gathering can begin on Monday, Nov. 9.

The Supreme Court justices did not go into detail with Friday’s order, saying an opinion would be released at a later date.

Hatcher had appealed to the state Supreme Court to overturn an August decision by Judge M. Scott Wolfram of Walla Walla County Superior Court. Wolfram said that Erickson’s petition was legally and factually sufficient to proceed toward gathering signatures for a special election.

The judge approved the entire proposed ballot synopsis prepared by Benton County prosecutors, which includes charges of misfeasance, malfeasance and violations of Hatcher’s oath of office.

The high court in September agreed to an accelerated review of the case by all nine justices. The review was set for Thursday behind closed doors in Olympia.

Erickson and his attorney, Alan Harvey of Vancouver, asked for the quick turnaround, citing state law dealing with recall efforts of elected public servants.

Erickson — who self-demoted from lieutenant last February because of concerns about Hatcher’s leadership — is backed by nearly the entire membership of the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild, along with the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police.

Hatcher has been sheriff since May 2017 when he was picked to take over the position after the resignation of Steve Keane.

As an elected official, Hatcher can only be removed from office in a county election. He also can step down voluntarily before his term is up at the end of 2022.

Over the last year, Hatcher has faced a number of challenges — from his contentious divorce filed by his estranged wife to complaints brought by employees to calls by Benton County commissioners for a criminal investigation and the sheriff to quit.

As part of a judge’s order in the divorce case for Hatcher to surrender all of his guns, it was discovered that he had 14,200 rounds of ammunition stocked in the garage of the Benton County home he had shared with his wife.

Meanwhile, Benton County commissioner are waiting for an update from the Washington state Auditor’s Office. The auditors were asked to look into the inventory and tracking of weapons and ammunition in the Benton County Sheriff’s Office as part of their annual audit review.