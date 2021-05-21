Pasco’s first Latino mayor stepping down after 10+ years. Other incumbents do the same

Pasco’s longest serving councilman is stepping down at the end of the year.

Saul Martinez, who is currently serving as mayor, told the Herald he’s not filing for re-election but will serve the rest of his term through December.

Before joining the council more than 10 years ago, Martinez served on the Pasco School Board.

“I have given more than 18 years of service to my community and for many reasons I have decided to step down and focus on the next journey for me and my family,” he said on Friday.

Martinez is an environmental compliance officer at Hanford and owns a small business in Pasco. He represents District 3 in the northeastern part of the city.

Before moving to the city in 2002, he was one of nine children who grew up as part of a close-knit family in Mesa, in north Franklin County. He graduated from Connell High School and attended Columbia Basin College.

He made history in 2020 by becoming the city’s first Latino mayor. The council picks its mayor from the city council members.

Martinez was the last council member to remain after the historic 2017 redistricting election.

The court-ordered redistricting ensured residents were able to pick a candidate who was more reflective of their neighborhoods, as well as the city at large.

Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington claimed four years ago that Pasco’s previous election system violated the federal Voting Rights Act, diluting the Latino vote and keeping Latinos from being elected to the city council.

Prior to the election, Martinez only knew of one other Latino council member in Pasco.

Pasco’s population is 55 percent Latino, according to the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Election filing week

Filing opened for 107 positions across Benton and Franklin Counties on Monday.

Two people have filed so far to replace Martinez — community activist Leo Perales and Nikki Torres, a past president of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Perales has been a leader in Consejo Latino, an organization that advocates for issues important to the Latino community. He previously tried to get on the Kennewick City Council and to run for the state senate.

“My candidacy is about helping us move past the pandemic and back to our lives,” he said in an announcement on Facebook. “I’m running because I feel that I can help. .... This is our city, and our city understand that its greatest strength is its people. Our lives in Pasco shouldn’t be dictated by partisan politics, but good public policies.”

His opponent, Torres, is a business development professional who is working as a strategic partnerships manager for Western Governors University.

She said in her LinkedIn profile that she believes in giving back to the community. Along with serving on the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber, she has volunteered for Junior Achievement, and been on the board for Tri-Cities Community Health.

Lack of incumbents

Martinez is one of a few incumbents to announce he wasn’t planning to file for the November 2021 election.

Richland School Board member Ken Gosney announced that he wouldn’t run for the remaining portion of Rick Donahoe’s term, leaving an open spot.

The longest serving Kennewick School Board member Dawn Adams also announced that she wouldn’t run for another term.

Kennewick School Board President Dawn Adams.

“This month marks 20 years of service on the board,” she told the Herald. “It has been personally rewarding to serve our community, investing today in our youth for tomorrow.”

The second longest serving member, Heather Kintzley, has yet to announce whether she plans to seek another term.

In the meantime, three candidates have filed for each of the positions. Gabe Galbraith, James Langford and Erin Steinert want to replace Adams, and Gary Bullert, David Nielsen, and Micah Valentine are running for Kintzley’s position.

Valentine previously said he planned to run for Kennewick City Council, but changed before filing for the election.

Another incumbent, Sherry Lancon, also hasn’t filed to stay on the board. She hasn’t announced whether she plans to file by the end of Friday.

In Richland, longtime Councilman Bob Thompson has yet to file. Though he has traditionally filed late into the week.

Two candidates are seeking the spot — business owner and volunteer Chaune’ Fitzgerald and Jhoanna Jones, the CEO of Options Commercial Mortgage.

Richland, Kennewick races

A Kennewick City Council race and a Richland school board race already are headed to an August primary after three candidates filed for the post.

Incumbent Heather Cleary has attracted two competitors. Audra Byrd, who like several other candidates was motivated to join the race after COVID shutdowns.

Cleary is also being challenged by longtime educator Danica Garcia, who is looking to bring more transparency to the school district.

Kennewick Councilman John Trumbo has also collected two opponents — Brandon Andersen and Jason Lohr.