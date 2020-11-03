1 commissioner is out, 1 incumbent is safe in Benton election

A two-term Republican commissioner has retained his Benton County seat, despite a strong financial challenge by a Democrat.

However, his colleague’s time on the county board appears to be ending next month after 12 years, show early election returns.

Jerome Delvin was challenged by Justin Raffa in District 1, which covers Richland and West Richland.

Raffa is the lone Democrat in the two races.

Delvin received 61 percent, or 46,976 votes, and Raffa received 39 percent, or 30,060 votes.

In the race for District 3, which includes Kennewick, Jim Beaver likely will be handing over his seat to political newcomer Will McKay. Both are Republicans.

Beaver received 39 percent, or 27,569 votes, and McKay had 59 percent, or 42,028 votes.

Neither Delvin nor Beaver were endorsed by the Benton County Republican Party.

Commissioners serve four years and make $112,000.

Benton ballot returns

The Benton County Auditor’s Office reported it has counted 81,132 ballots as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

That total includes all ballots received either by mail or in official drop boxes up to 5 p.m. Saturday.

So far the county has 76 percent turnout, with 95,514 ballots received of 126,129 registered voters, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

Ballots that were turned in or postmarked before the polls closed will continue to be counted over the next several days, with the final results certified Nov. 24.

Auditor Brenda Chilton projects having another 25,000 ballots to count.

Delvin, Raffa

Delvin has been a commissioner since January 2013 and is going into his third term.

Delvin is an ex-Richland police officer and a former state representative and senator who served in the Legislature for more than 18 years.

Raffa is a professional musician is the the artistic director of the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and chorusmaster of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra.

Raffa finished about 1,600 votes over Delvin in the August primary, or about 7,900 to Delvin’s 6,300. But there were three other Republican challengers who drew about 9,700 votes away from the top two.

Beaver, McKay

Beaver, the current board chairman, was seeking a fourth term.

Beaver has been on the board since January 2009, after serving on the Kennewick City Council for 18 years, including 12 years as mayor. He also was the longtime owner of Beaver’s Furniture.

McKay is a contractor with his own company, W. McKay Construction, and is co-owner of the indoor trampoline park, Max Air Tri-Cities.

Their race was so close in the August primary that it triggered an automatic recount.

Beaver then eked out a win to advance to November with 5,089 votes, 260 behind McKay’s 5,349. A third Republican candidate came in a close third with 5,042 votes.