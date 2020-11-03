‘Historic’ election day coming down to the wire in Tri-Cities as ballots still pour in

Many people welcomed the arrival of Election Day, or the fact it was almost over, but one Kennewick teenager had a different reason to celebrate.

Courtney Rosenkranz turned 18 on Nov. 3, and she didn’t delay her participation in the democratic process.

Rosenkranz took a break from her online classes Tuesday morning so she could register to vote at the Benton County Voting Center on Columbia Center Boulevard.

Then, the teen cast her first ballot in what some election officials say could be one of the most important elections of a lifetime.

Michelle Rosenkranz said she was really proud of her daughter considering the 51-year-old mother only voted for the first time four years ago.

A supporter of President Donald Trump, she acknowledged having family members who’ve voted for challenger Joe Biden.

What’s most important to the mother is that her kids exercise their rights, so she tells them: “I don’t care who you vote for. It’s your right to choose who you want, and I’ll take you.”

The Tri-Cities mother and daughter were just two of the tens of thousands to return their ballots to Benton and Franklin counties through the mail, drop boxes and in person at voting centers.

Franklin County Elections assistant Shannon Kimball counts batches of ballots from drop boxes Tuesday morning to start the process of verifying and tabulating them at the Franklin County Election Center in Pasco. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald







Record ballot returns

As of Monday, the day before the general election, Benton County reported a 67 percent return, according to the Washington state Secretary of State website. That means nearly 87,600 of the county’s 125,900 registered voters had returned their ballot, not including the final election day push.

Franklin County had a 65-percent return, with about 27,300 votes cast out of 41,700 registered voters.

Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton described the turnout as historic, “for this point on Election Day to have that many people that have already participated.”

He said his count showed a 67-percent return so far for the county, and added that there may be a lag in what shows on the state site.

Motorists drive past a sign calling to pray for a fair and safe election on at Hillview Baptist Church in the 1600 block of West 27th Avenue in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

In comparison, Franklin County had a 47-percent ballot return the day before the 2016 general election and a 53-percent return the day before the 2012 general election.

Beaton said once all of the ballots are in — including those that arrive later in the mail with the Nov. 3 postmark — he hopes to see the county hit the 80s or even 90s for return rates.

He said it’s quite a change from the times the county has only seen percentages in the 20s.

“Everybody in America — to have the right to vote — what a gift, because it’s not ubiquitous in every locale around the world,” Beaton told the Tri-City Herald.

Brian Shultz, 59, looks over a ballot with auditor’s office employee, Miranda Cervantes, outside of the Benton County Voting Center in Richland, Wa. on Election Day. This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, voters in Benton County could wait to be assisted by voting center staff in designated spots outside of the polling place. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com







“We’re in a time now where people have never been this affected by their government,” he said. “And to get to have an election that, whatever comes out on the other end, the higher the participation, the more certain we are on the will of the people. I think it’s great.”

Drop boxes throughout the two counties saw a steady stream of traffic all day Tuesday, expecting to get heavier as the 8 p.m. deadline approached.

According to one Tri-Cities Facebook post, a person was hanging around the ballot drop box in Richland’s Jefferson Park on Tuesday morning handing out Spudnuts and “I Voted” stickers.

Elections offices also reported constant foot traffic with people wanting to register for the first time or seeking replacement ballots.