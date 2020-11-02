Tri-Cities police say they’re prepared in case of election day unrest

Tri-City Herald

Concerns that some voters may not accept the outcome of Tuesday’s election and take their frustration to the streets has been floating around the Tri-Cities, said the Richland and Pasco police departments.

But police officials say they’re prepared for any possible unrest.

“We here at the Pasco Police Department are aware and will be ready if something like that arises,” said Sgt. Rigo Pruneda. “We are always monitoring any situation that may arise.”

Concerns have been circulated nationwide that the results of the presidential race could send people into the streets. Some cities such as Chicago and Portland have spoken publicly about their plans.

A recent USA Today poll found only one in four people felt confident there would be a peaceful transfer of power if former Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump.

Others are concerned about protests if Trump is re-elected.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said at recent news conference that state officials are “considering a variety of ways, measures to make sure that we provide security, and I think we’ve got a good handle on that.”

Karina Shagren, spokeswoman for the Washington Military Department, told the Seattle Times that the Washington National Guard is preparing soldiers for potential civil disturbances, but it hadn’t received requests for help since about 1,100 guardsmen were previously deployed to Seattle and a few other cities during the height of the protests in June.

Some retailers also appeared nervous last week.

Most visibly, Walmart moved its guns and ammunition off its sales floors in stores nationwide “as a precaution,” but changed the policy on Friday.

