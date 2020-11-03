WA election live updates: Prepare for long lines and rain, officials say results secure

It’s election day 2020 and we’ll be updating information from across Washington state here throughout the day. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. and results should be posted shortly thereafter for the state’s vote-by-mail election.

Gov. Inslee on record voter turnout

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Monday evening, Nov. 2, ahead of Tuesday’s elections:

“Record voter turnout in Washington state and around the nation is a powerful reminder of who’s in charge as this tumultuous election reaches its final state: The people.

“That means elections are not final until all votes are counted. There may be instances where the outcomes aren’t certain on election night. Washingtonians’ commitment to civility, respect and nonviolence will be honored during that time. Nothing could be more important for the continuation of our democracy.

“State and county elections officers – representing every region of our state – are in charge of this process. I have every reason to be confident our state’s election system will produce an outcome that represents the will of the voters. If you haven’t voted yet, please do it now – and know you can do it safely.

“We know elections take time to count accurately. We know how this works and we can be a model for the nation. Our government’s power belongs to the people. It did before this election, and that will continue after this election.”

Voters need to prepare for rain

Election Day will get a Northwest November greeting: Chances of rain are about 100 percent starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and running through Thursday.

The National Weather Service is expecting up at an inch of rain Tuesday alone. But rain will be persistent through Wednesday and Thursday as well.

— Olympian staff

Tacoma mayor on potential protests

The mayor of Tacoma, Victoria Woodards, issued a statement Monday afternoon, urging those who haven’t voted to do so by the Tuesday deadline and reiterated Pierce County’s “proven track record of voting reliably by mail.”

Woodards called 2020 “an unprecedented year” as the country has dealt with both the pandemic and systemic racism, and she urged residents who may protest to uphold “our reputation for peaceful demonstration.”

“While we wait for ballots to be tallied, many are feeling trepidation about what lies ahead,” Woodards said. “Whatever the outcomes may be, they are bound to stir strong and differing emotions of all kinds. I want you to know that I support your right to continue to use your voice to hold elected officials accountable and to seek change on the issues that are important to you.

“In these historic times, I hope you will continue to advocate in a way that upholds the admirable precedent that the Tacoma community has set for standing up and speaking out both peacefully and with great passion.”

— Tacoma News Tribune staff

Long voter lines warned in Tri-Cities

Voters in the Tri-Cities were warned to be prepared for some long lines at ballot dropboxes and voting centers.

The return of ballots had slowed since the initial rush and thousands of ballots remain outstanding in Benton and Franklin counties.

Benton County officials are offering a full range of help for voters at a new voting center, including getting a replacement ballot, changing an address and registering to vote. People can register and vote until 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Both counties were recommending voters use the ballot dropboxes to ensure that their vote is counted because ballots put in the mail on Tuesday will not be postmarked in time to count because mail is processed in Spokane.

More than 1,500 ballots already were rejected because of problems with signatures or other issues.

To check on the status of your ballot go to voter.votewa.gov. After entering your name and birthdate, you can click on ballot status on the side.

– Cameron Probert, cprobert@tricityherald.com

Whatcom officials assure integrity of results

“We, independently elected leaders of Whatcom County, are united in our confidence in the democratic process and the integrity of our electoral system,” Executive Satpal SIdhu, Sheriff Bill Elfo and Auditor Diana Bradrick said in a statement.

President Trump continued to attack mailed ballots as less than secure and threatened to challenge election results in states like Pennsylvania where mailed ballots can be counted up to three days after the election as long as they were postmarked before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Washington state, ballot dropboxes are sealed at 8 p.m. Tuesday and ballots that arrive by mail after the election — but were postmarked before 8 p.m. Nov. 3 — will be counted until the election is certified at 10 a.m. Nov. 24.

— Robert Mittendorf, rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

