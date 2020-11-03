Hanging Kamala Harris skeleton is not racist, says Richland homeowner

Ronnarae Cowell, 71, and her ex-boyfriend Kern Gauntt, 69, decorated her yard in Richland with Trump signs and skeletons labeled as Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. Cowell says the skeletons are not intended to be political or a hate message. “We’re not here to do anything but say we are here for Trump,” she said. jking@tricityherald.com

A black skeleton labeled Kamala Harris hanging from a tree in a Richland front yard is not a racist or political statement, says the homeowner.

It was meant to be funny for Halloween, Ronnarae Cowell, 71, told the Herald.

Three skeletons — labeled Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi — were still dangling Tuesday from her trees on the 800 block of Birch Avenue.

The Harris skeleton with a black wig and the one of Biden also had signs around their necks with the date: Nov. 4, 2020 — the day after election day.

One Richland resident complained to the Herald that the Harris skeleton comes too close to depicting a lynching and is not only a threat to Harris, but to all people of color in the community.

The concerned citizen, who sent an anonymous email to the Herald, said he complained to police but a police dispatcher seemed more amused than bothered by it, and he was concerned nothing would be done.

Cowell told the Herald she realizes the skeletons have offended some passersby, but it wasn’t intended that way. Someone even knocked on her door at 11 p.m. one night to express their concern, she said.

She and her ex-boyfriend, Kern Gauntt, hung the skeletons for Halloween, intending to be humorous. And some people driving by have found them funny and stopped to take pictures.

While it may appear that the skeletons are hanging by their necks, she pointed out they were actually hung from their shoulders.

Cowell says the skeletons are not intended to be political or a hate message. “We’re not here to do anything but say we are here for Trump,” she said.

“It’s not political. It’s not an effigy. It’s not a hate message,” she said. “... People need to get out of their freaking bubble. ... But I know God’s higher. I know that God placed Donald there (in the White House).”

City rules

While some may consider the skeletons racist or in poor taste, there is little the city of Richland can do about them.

“We understand that the (skeletons) may be viewed as offensive and can evoke an emotional reaction from the community especially during the current political climate,” said Hollie Logan, the communications and marketing manager for Richland.

“However, this form of expression is not illegal, nor can the city of Richland regulate this conduct under the city’s sign code.”

The city can enforce rules about the size, materials and location of signs, but they are prevented from making any rules about their content, according to the city attorney.

In fact, the only time they can look at the content is to determine if it’s a business. In this case, private citizens are protected by the First Amendment.

“This community has pulled together through some very trying times and it is our hope that we remain strong,” Logan said. “While the past year has given us many opportunities to divide, we continue to witness acts of kindness, patience and understanding among neighbors.”