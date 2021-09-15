4-year-old shoots cousin with gun left on patio, Georgia cops say. Family friend arrested

A Georgia man has been arrested after a 4-year-old accidentally shot himself and his 2-year-old cousin while playing with an unattended gun, police said. Screengrab from WAGA/FOX 5 Atlanta

A family friend is facing charges after two children, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, were injured while playing with a loaded gun, Georgia authorities say.

The kids arrived at the emergency room at Kennestone Hospital around 12:30 p.m. Monday, WAGA reported, citing Marietta Police. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

McClatchy News reached out to Marietta police on Wednesday and is awaiting a response.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Johnel Green, a friend of the family who’s accused of leaving a loaded firearm unattended on an apartment patio, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 4-year-old got a hold of it and fired a shot, striking himself and the toddler, police said.

Green was booked into jail on two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct and tampering with evidence, WAGA reported, citing police. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The children, who are cousins, are expected to be OK. The 2-year-old has been released from the hospital, WSB-TV confirmed, and the 4-year-old was transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Marietta police spokesman Paul Hill said he hoped the incident serves as a teaching moment.

“If you know you’re gonna have kids around, or if you have kids yourself, you’ve got to do everything necessary to make sure those guns stay safe and you put them out of the reach of children,” Hill said, according to the news station.

Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

