Wandering 2-year-old boy drowns in apartment pool. Mother charged, Louisiana cops say

The mother of a 2-year-old boy has been charged with negligent homicide after her son drowned in an apartment complex swimming pool, according to Louisiana authorities.

Kiarra Holmes, 30, was arrested Monday in the death of of her son, Berkelin Scott, Jr., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed to McClatchy News in a statement. Williams had reported the toddler missing hours before deputies found him at the bottom of the swimming pool.

Residents and employees at the complex said the boy was often seen wandering the area unsupervised, according to probable cause affidavit, and was brought to the front office “on multiple occasions.”

“This is such a tragic loss of an innocent baby,” East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement. “Our deputies and many others searched for hours, and we were so hopeful that he was safe somewhere. This outcome is heartbreaking. My prayers go out to family, friends and all those that loved him.”

Deputies said the pool is about 80 yards from Holmes’ second-floor apartment.

When questioned by police, she said her 2-year-old had a habit of wandering from their unit but that they “usually catch him” before he reached the bottom of the stairs. Holmes was reportedly in her bedroom before she realized Berkelin was missing around 2 p.m.

That’s when she and her boyfriend, who wasn’t named, set out to look for him. They didn’t contact police until a little after 4 p.m., deputies said.

Holmes told police “it was her responsibility to watch [her son],” the affidavit states, “but he has free rein of the house.”

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

