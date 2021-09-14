12-year-old driver leads cops on 120-mph chase down Georgia highway, cops say

Four teens, including a 12-year-old driver, were arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in South Georgia, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 12-year-old accused of fleeing police in a high-speed chase down a South Georgia highway has been arrested and charged, according to local authorities.

At least three other teens, none older than 15, were in the black Honda Accord as it whizzed southbound on Interstate 95, topping speeds of 120 mph, the Kingsland Police Department wrote on Facebook. The car accelerated, police said, as officers tried catching up with it.

Officers used spike strips to finally bring the vehicle to a stop.

While investigating, authorities learned the car had been reported stolen out Jacksonville, Florida. Three of the teens, police said, also had active warrants for second-degree murder and a home invasion out of Duval County, Florida.

The 12-year-old driver was arrested on several charges including speeding, reckless driving and attempting to elude, according to Kingsland police. He also faces charges of theft by bringing stolen property into the state and fugitive from justice.

The others, a 15-year-old girl and 14- and 15-year-old boys, were booked into a youth detention center on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice, police said.

Kingsland is about 35 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.

