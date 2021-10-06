Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 5, 2021

Lana ‘Tami’ C. Henle

Lana “Tami” C. Henle, 75, of Pasco, died Sept. 30 in Seattle.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

She was a retired secretary at Pasco Senior High School.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Fergusson

Mary Ann Fergusson, 70, of Richland, died Sept. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

She was a retired medical secretary.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clara M. Reed

Clara M. Reed, 96, of Kennewick, died Oct. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wilbur, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Katherine ‘Kathy’ Blaisdell

Katherine “Kathy” Marie Blaisdell, 58, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in Tri-Cities since 2014.

She was an orthotist and teacher.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel A. Borisch

Daniel Aaron Borisch, 49, of Kennewick, died Oct. 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Walla Walla and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a stationary operating engineer at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James S. Harris

James Spencer Harris, 55, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was owner/operator of the Sub Factory and salesperson for Blue Planet.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James J. Flannery

James Joseph Flannery, 93, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lives in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

He was a retired a construction manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael R. Weil

Michael Ray Weil, 59, of Kennewick, died Sept. 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a nuclear chemical operator at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard W. Barker

Richland W. Barker, 90, of Richland, died Sept. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

He was retired.

Einans’ at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michele M. Doyle

Michele Marie Doyle, 75, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Juneau, Alaska, and lived in Kennewick since 2010.

She was a retired manager for the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger T. Davis

Roger T. Davis, 71, of Grandview, died Oct. 1 in Grandview.

He was born in Chehalis and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired juice processing plant operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria A. Mireles

Maria A. Mireles, 75, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 3 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Klatt

Mary Emma Klatt, 90, of Pasco, died Oct. 3 at home.

She was born in Bristol. Conn., and moved to Pasco from North Las Vegas, Nev., three months ago.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.