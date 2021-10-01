Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 30, 2021

Lyubov A. Mantay

Lyubov Alekseyevna Mantay, 85, of Pasco, died Sept. 24 at Lourdes Medical Center.

She was born in Belovodskoe, Kyrgyzstan, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

She was a retired laborer in manufacturing.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Peter Oten

Peter Oten, 88, of Prosser, died Sept. 29 in Prosser.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was the retired president of a hydraulic distributor.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Byron L. Combs

Byron Lee Combs, 83, of Kennewick, died Sept. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Belle Fourche, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was a retired instructor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leona Bailis

Leona Bailis, 99, of Kennewick, died Sept. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Illinois and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Pureza Urbina

Maria Pureza Urbina, 76, of Grandview, died Sept. 28 in Grandview.

She was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Francisco Billada

Francisco Billada, 66, of Grandview, died Sept. 29 in Grandview.

He was born in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.