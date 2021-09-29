Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 28, 2021

Rosemary Ritt

Rosemary Ritt, 76, of Prosser, died Sept. 21 at home.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Pasco for 48 years before moving to Prosser five months ago.

She was a retired Scientist/Engineer II in the IT department at Battelle Northwest in Richland.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Judy M. Elgee

Judy Marlene Elgee, 71, of Kennewick, died Sept. 23 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a retired purchaser.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

George ‘Dave’ Martin

George “Dave” Martin, 86, of Richland, died Sept. 24. in Kennewick.

He was born in Cumberland, Maryland, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1981.

He was a retired instrumentation engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Marcus McCallum

Marcus McCallum, 30, of Benton City, died Sept. 22 and Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities his entire life and in Benton City for 27 years.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth L. Lewis

Ruth L. Lewis, 92, of Richland, died Sept. 24 at home.

She was born in Carollton, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bryon L. Combs

Bryon Lee Combs, 83, of Kennewick, died Sept. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Belle Fourche, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was a retired instructor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sherry L. Walker

Sherry LaVonne Walker, 72, of Pasco, died Sept. 27 in Richland.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1970.

She was a retired assistant manager of the A&W in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Susanne Cantrell

Susanne Cantrell, 71, of Kennewick, died Sept. 23 in Richland.

She was born in Benton City and lived her whole life in the Tri-Cities.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Harvey Tenny

Harvey Tenny, 88, of Kennewick, died Sept. 24 in Kennewick.

He was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

He was a retired chemist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alan Leverett

Alan Leverett, 68, of Richland, died Sept. 17 in Richland.

He was born in Nueces County, Texas, and lived in Richland for 14 years.

He was a retired human resources specialist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Billie M. Johnson

Billie Marie Johnson, 84, of Kennewick, died Sept. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Stillwell, Okla. and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

She was a retired manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Parker

Raymond Parker, 54, of Kennewick, died Sept. 22 in Kennewick.

He was born in Fort Defiance, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a U.S. Department of Agriculture auditor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.