Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 27, 2021
Charles R. Batishko
Charles Ronald Batishko, 78, of Benton City, died Sept. 22 in Benton City.
He was born in New Kensington, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.
He was a retired optical scientist for Battelle.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alisa J. Evans
Alisa Jo Evans, 49, of Kennewick, died Sept. 23 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.
She was a bookkeeper and worked in child care.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jorge L. Ortiz Jr.
Jorge Luis Ortiz Jr., 38, of Pasco, died Sept. 25 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and lived 38 years in Connell.
He was a home care provider.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Campbell
Dorothy Campbell, 76, of West Richland, died Sept. 22 in West Richland.
She was born in Vancouver and had lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1966.
She was a retired deputy city clerk for Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis D. Brown
Phyllis Darlene Brown, 95, of Kenmore, died Sept. 21 in Kennewick.
She was born in Olympia and was part of a pioneer family from Bickleton.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Foster
Joyce Foster, 77, of Toppenish, died Sept. 24 in Toppenish.
She was born in Brayermer, Mo., and was a longtime resident of the Yakima Valley.
She was a retired retail clerk.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Alyssa R. Moore
Alyssa Rachelle Moore, 18, of Grandview, died Sept. 22 in Kennewick.
She was born in Sunnyside and spent her life in Grandview where she attended school.
She was a student studying music.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Minnie R. Mora
Minnie R. Mora, 84, of Yakima, died Sept. 23 in Yakima.
She was born in Coleman, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired nursing assistant.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Hellen H. Bubel
Hellen H. Bubel, 83, of Kennewick, died Sept. 26 in Kennewick.
She was born in Farmington, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years.
She was a retired sorter.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
