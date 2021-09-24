Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 23, 2021
Patti J. Bloxom Soohoo
Patti Joyce Bloxom Soohoo, 68, of Kennewick, died Sept. 21 in Kennewick.
She was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area.
She was a retired teacher assistant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John L. Douglas
John Lewis Douglas, 81, of Pasco, died Sept. 19 in Richland.
He was born in Laredo, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.
He was a retired computer programmer for Lockheed Martin.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Benjamin Amando Jaramillo
Benjamin Amando Jaramillo, 41, of Pullman, died Sept. 17 at home.
He was born in Toppenish and lived in the Tri-Cities for 36 years.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
James ‘Pat’ L. Wandling
James “Pat” Leland Wandling, 98, of Prosser, died Sept. 22 in Prosser.
He was born in Mabton and lived his entire life in the Yakima Valley.
He was a wheat farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Joan L. Marks
Joan Laverne Marks, 87, of Kennewick, died Sept. 17 at home.
She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities 71 years.
She was a retired office manager for Mayflower Moving and Storage.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria G. Arteaga
Maria Guadalupe Arteaga, 86, of Pasco, died Sept. 17 at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
She was born in Rascabiejo, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Guy W. Richards
Guy Willard Richards, 78, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 in Kennewick.
He was born in Rigby, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.
He was a retired postal carrier.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
