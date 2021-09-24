Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 23, 2021

Patti J. Bloxom Soohoo

Patti Joyce Bloxom Soohoo, 68, of Kennewick, died Sept. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area.

She was a retired teacher assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John L. Douglas

John Lewis Douglas, 81, of Pasco, died Sept. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Laredo, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

He was a retired computer programmer for Lockheed Martin.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin Amando Jaramillo

Benjamin Amando Jaramillo, 41, of Pullman, died Sept. 17 at home.

He was born in Toppenish and lived in the Tri-Cities for 36 years.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Pat’ L. Wandling

James “Pat” Leland Wandling, 98, of Prosser, died Sept. 22 in Prosser.

He was born in Mabton and lived his entire life in the Yakima Valley.

He was a wheat farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Joan L. Marks

Joan Laverne Marks, 87, of Kennewick, died Sept. 17 at home.

She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities 71 years.

She was a retired office manager for Mayflower Moving and Storage.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria G. Arteaga

Maria Guadalupe Arteaga, 86, of Pasco, died Sept. 17 at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.

She was born in Rascabiejo, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Guy W. Richards

Guy Willard Richards, 78, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Rigby, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.

He was a retired postal carrier.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.