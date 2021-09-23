Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 22, 2021

Dora I. Pretelin

Dora Isabel Pretelin, 56, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in San Andres Tuxtla, Veracruz, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

She worked at the Costco bakery.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Hector A. Cortez Ballardo

Hector Antonio Cortez Ballardo, 33, of Pasco, died Sept. 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was a laborer in the customer service industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

David A. Rath

David Alan Rath, 66, of Benton City, died Sept. 16 in Benton City.

He was born in Pullman and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

He was a retired pipefitter with Local 598.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

William J.D. Mansfield

William James Darin Mansfield, 63, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired mechanic for Central Pre-Mix.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Carlson

Robert Carlson, 93, of Richland, died Sept. 17 in Richland.

He was born in Red Wing, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1955.

He was a retired electrical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly M. Higley

Beverly Martha Higley, 88, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Beach City, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life.

She owned the Woodshed Bar and Grill in Dayton, Wash.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Butler

Robert Lee Butler, 94, of Rainier, Wash., died Sept. 12 at home.

He was born in Ft. Mead, Maryland, and lived in the Tri-Cities from 1978 to 2014.

He served four years in the U.S. Army and four in the Navy and retired as a quality engineer in the atomic energy industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Krystopher A. Phillips

Krystopher A. Phillips, 62, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 21 in Seattle.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired pipefitter/welder for an irrigation company.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph W. Lettrick Sr.

Joseph William Lettrick Sr., 77, of Richland, died Sept. 11 in Richland.

He was born in Ford City, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a retired maintenance worker for Walmart.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elfriede E. Alter

Elfriede Ella Alter, 95, of Prosser, died Sept. 20 in Prosser.

She was born in Horsterbush, Germany, and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a housewife and retired warehouse worker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lois K. Harvill

Lois Karen Harvill, 83, of Prosser, died Sept. 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice in Kennewick.

She was born in North Platte, Neb., and lived in Prosser for over 60 years.

She worked as a word processor at the Hanford site.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Nikolas Garcia Garza

Nikolas Garcia Garza, 22, of Granger, died Sept. 20 in Granger.

He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

Valley Hills Funeral Home and Crematory, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.