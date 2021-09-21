Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 20, 2021

Ronald ‘Ronnie’ H. Somers

Ronald “Ronnie” Harry Somers, 69, of Kennewick, died Sept. 18 in Pasco.

He was born in Coupeville, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

He was a retired supervisor for Columbia Industries.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John R. Mostoller

John Roger Mostoller, 62, of Kennewick, died Sept. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was the regional sales manager for Payne West Insurance.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Balderas Aguilar

Gloria Balderas Aguilar, 72, of Pasco, died Sept. 17 in Richland.

She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Eduardo Duarte

Eduardo Duarte, 33, of Grandview, died Sept. 18 in Prosser.

He was born in Oxtotitlan, Guerrero, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a mechanic in the agricultural industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Perfecto Milanez

Perfecto Milanez, 92, of Prosser, died Sept. 18 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.