Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 17, 2021

Fred W. Stecker Jr.

Fred W. Stecker Jr., 92, of Richland, died Sept. 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Ione, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1960.

He was a retired teacher at Park Middle School in Kennewick.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John R. Rivas

John Roy Rivas, 68, of Richland, died Sept. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Grand Junction, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was the retired a manager in the motel industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy L. Palmer

Dorothy L. Palmer, 89, of Richland, died Sept. 10 at home.

She was born in Milton-Freewater, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn E. Linse

Marilyn Elaine Linse, 72, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 in Wapato.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired scientific tech.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Velma M. Haines

Velma Marie Haines, 79, of Richland, died Sept. 13 in Richland.

She was born in Humbolt, Kan., and lived in Tri-Cities for 17 years.

She was a retired agricultural lab tech.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dwayne Fisher

Dwayne Fisher, 81, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 15 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Salinas, Calif., and lived in the Yakima Valley for four years.

He was a retired radio announcer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard E. Meyer

Richard Earl Meyer, 81, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 54 years.

He was the retired owner and operator of Cascade Construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Howard E. Wellsfry

Howard Ellis Wellsfry, 87, of Richland, died Sept. 14 in Richland.

He was born in Chico, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

He was a retired civil engineer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rickie R. Zimmerle

Rickie Ricardo Zimmerle, 66, of Pasco, died Sept. 7, at Lourdes Health in Pasco.

He was born in Morton, Texas, and lived in Tri-Cities for 63 years.

He was a retired warehouse worker in the lumber industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Whitney G. Freeman

Whitney G. Freeman, 77, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 in Richland.

He was born in Waterbury, Conn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 32 years.

He was a retired tech writer for Marcraft.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Filemon C. Alvarez

Filemon C. Alvarez, 66, of Richland, died Sept. 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Donna, Texas, and lived in Richland for 12 years.

He was a retired bus driver for Ben Franklin Transit.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Neva K. Doyle

Neva Kathleen Doyle, 91, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ravenwood, Missouri, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 76 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.