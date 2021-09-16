Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 15, 2021
Devin F. McBride
Devin Fredrick McBride, 30, of Pasco, died Sept. 11 in Chelan County.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.
He was the owner and operator of Xcell IT Solutions.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Roxie Schescke
Roxie Schescke, 59, of West Richland, died Sept. 12 in Richland.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.
She was the owner and founder of Indian Eyes LLC.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Last
Linda Last, 68, of Richland, died Sept. 11 in Richland.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.
She was a retired teller supervisor for Gesa Credit Union.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley L. Nelson
Shirley Lee Nelson, 63, of Kennewick, died Sept. 4 in Pasco.
She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.
She was the office manager for Oswalt, Teel & Franklin CPA.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary D. Hatchett
Gary Duane Hatchett, 66, of Pasco, died Sept. 12 in Richland.
He was born in Bellevue, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.
He was a retired furniture refinisher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Andres S. Garcia
Andres S. Garcia, 87, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 14 in Prosser.
He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
He was retired from the trucking industry.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary E. Boley Garred Kirk
Mary Elizabeth Boley Garred Kirk, 88, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 13 in Prosser.
She was born in Moxee City and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired Registered Nurse.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas L. Christensen
Douglas Lloyd Christensen, 65, of Kennewick, died Sept. 8 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.
He was a janitor.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jose Zaragoza Lopez
Jose Zaragoza Lopez, 83, of Pasco, died Sept. 13 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
He was born in Artiaga, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.
He was a retired agricultural laborer.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Tracie D. Register
Tracie Dawn Register, 50, of Kennewick, died Sept. 10.
She was born in Umatilla, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.
She was an owner/operator.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John B. Childers
John B. Childers, 81, of Richland, died Sept. 14 in Richland.
He was born in Little Rock, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 67 years.
He was a retired stock broker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret McCracken
Margaret McCracken, 56, of Richland, died Sept. 12 in Richland.
She was born in Elmira, New York, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
