Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 13, 2021
Myles McCartney
Myles McCartney, 65, of Richland, died Sept. 8 in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.
He was a retired optometrist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
William C. Beckman
William C. Beckman, 77, of Kennewick, died Sept. 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Johnstown, Colo., and lived in Pasco for the past six years.
He was a retired auto mechanic.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
June Jean VanNauker
June Jean VanNauker, 87, of Kennewick, died Sept. 10 in Kennewick.
She was born in Hillsboro, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.
She was a retired waitress.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ryan B. Fox
Ryan B. Fox, 53, of Richland, died Sept. 9 in Richland.
He was born in Richland.
He was a civil engineer for the city of Everett.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
