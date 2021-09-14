Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 13, 2021

By Tri-City Herald staff

Myles McCartney

Myles McCartney, 65, of Richland, died Sept. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired optometrist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

William C. Beckman

William C. Beckman, 77, of Kennewick, died Sept. 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Johnstown, Colo., and lived in Pasco for the past six years.

He was a retired auto mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

June Jean VanNauker

June Jean VanNauker, 87, of Kennewick, died Sept. 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hillsboro, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan B. Fox

Ryan B. Fox, 53, of Richland, died Sept. 9 in Richland.

He was born in Richland.

He was a civil engineer for the city of Everett.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

