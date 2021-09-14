Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 13, 2021

Myles McCartney

Myles McCartney, 65, of Richland, died Sept. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired optometrist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

William C. Beckman

William C. Beckman, 77, of Kennewick, died Sept. 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Johnstown, Colo., and lived in Pasco for the past six years.

He was a retired auto mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

June Jean VanNauker

June Jean VanNauker, 87, of Kennewick, died Sept. 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hillsboro, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan B. Fox

Ryan B. Fox, 53, of Richland, died Sept. 9 in Richland.

He was born in Richland.

He was a civil engineer for the city of Everett.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.