Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 10, 2021

David Avila

David Avila, 33, of Pasco, died Sept. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a maintenance mechanic at the Pasco Processing Center.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Claude Sutton Jr.

Claude Sutton Jr., 88, of Kennewick, died Sept. 3 at home.

He was born in Sumter, S.C., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

The U.S. Air Force veteran was a retired manager for Pepsi Cola.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Kenneth H. Mary

Kenneth Harold Mary, 88, of Richland, died Sept. 6 at home.

He was born in Mandan, N.D., and lived in Richland for 25 years.

He was a retired chemistry lab manager for Hanford.

The Neptune Society in Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Lovevainey ‘Viney’ L. Chavez

Lovevainey “Viney” L. Chavez, 70, of Kennewick, died Sept. 7 in Richland.

She was born in Alabama and lived in the Tri-Cities for 69 years.

She was a property manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Karyn I. Vandecar

Karyn I. Vandecar, 72, of Kennewick, died Sept. 7 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in Tri-Cities her entire life.

She was a retired insurance agent.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

M.F. ‘Rusty’ Morlan

M.F. “Rusty” Morlan, 94, of Kennewick, died Sept. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lead, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

He was a retired teacher and coach.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Gannon

Sharon Gannon, 79, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 30 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and lived her entire life there.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald W. Jordan

Donald William Jordan, 83, of Richland, died Aug. 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Gilbert, Ariz., and lived in Richland for 42 years.

He was a retired millwright at Hanford.

The Neptune Society in Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Judy Austin

Judy Austin, 68, of Prosser, died Sept. 7 in Prosser.

She was born in Prosser and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was a retried processing operator for Twin City Foods.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Howard L. Buescher

Howard Louis Buescher, 67, of Moses Lake, died Sept. 8 in Moses Lake.

He was born in Richland and lived in the region his entire life.

He was a retired carpenter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey B. Sellers

Jeffery Blair Sellers, 59, of Richland, died Sept. 7 in Richland.

He was born in Arizona and lived in Richland for 13 years.

He was a union iron worker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Elmer H. Krein

Elmer H. Krein, 85, of Connell, died Sept. 5 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

He was born in Agra, Kansas, and lived in Connell for 46 years.

The U.S. Army veteran was the retired owner of B&H Apparel.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.