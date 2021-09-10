Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2021

Alejandro Isai Sanchez

Alejandro Isai Sanchez, 31, of Pasco, died Sept. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in McAllen, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

He was a truck parts salesman.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Matthew A. Peery

Matthew Alan Peery, 53, of West Richland, died Sept. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Stayton, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities most of his life.

He was a web designer and key accounts representative for the Benton Rural Electric Association.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, was in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Lynn L. Lawrence

Lynn L. Lawrence, 74, of Kennewick, died Sept. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Idaho and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2002.

He was a retired maintenance manager for the railroad.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Esther N. Genoway

Esther Norma Genoway, 84, of Kennewick, died Sept. 3 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Elmer, N.J., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1969.

She was a homemaker and caregiver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce McElroy

Joyce McElroy, 78, of Kennewick, died Aug. 8 at home.

She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1965.

She was a retired counselor for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Blake D. Walker

Blake David Walker, 29, of Kennewick, died Sept. 5 at home.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

He was a welder and fabricator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David Kidder

David Kidder, 79, of Richland, died Sept. 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Marshall, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired purchasing agent at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Maxwell

Linda Maxwell, 72, of Burbank, died Sept. 8 in Pasco.

She was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

She was retired dietary aide.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Florentina Madrigal Olivera

Florentina Madrigal Olivera, 52, of Quincy, died Sept. 6 in Pasco.

She was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.