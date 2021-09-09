Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 8, 2021

Phillip Delarosa

Phillip Delarosa, 62, of Pasco, died Sept. 2 in Richland.

He was born in Germany and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.

He was the manager of Silos Sports Bar in Richland and Mr. Car Wash.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David H. Hammitt

David Harold Hammitt, 73, of Prosser, died Sept. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and lived in Prosser for 32 years.

He was a retired fabricator for Sandvik Special Metals.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerri Craig

Gerri Craig, 58, of Pasco, died Sept. 1 at home.

She was born in Westminster, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1979.

She was a consultant with Craig-Co.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl Vanderpool

Cheryl Vanderpool, 74, of Richland, died Sept. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-Cities five years.

She was a retired classroom aide.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary A. Stack

Mary Ann Stack, 91, of Kennewick, died Sept. 5 at Serenity Cove Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in St. Cloud, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ernest S. Place

Ernest Scott Place, 73, of Pasco, died Sept. 3 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

The U.S. Navy veteran was a retired master craftsman computer specialist at the Hanford site.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonides Farias Solorio

Leonides Farias Solorio, 80, of Pasco, died Sept. 3 in Richland.

He was born in El Salitre de Maruata, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for over 25 years.

He was a retired military soldier for the Mexican government.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Erma J. Vaughn

Erma Jean Vaughn, 72, of Pasco, died Sept. 4 in Pasco.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired store keeper at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia I. Storm

Patricia Irene Storm, 96, of Pasco, died Sept. 1 at home.

She was born in St. Paul, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 62 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward G. Prilucik

Edward Gail Prilucik, 90, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 6 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Buhl, Idaho, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired carpenter in the construction industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Helmer H. Krein

Helmer H. Krein, 85, of Connell, died Sept. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Agra, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

He served in the Army.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn ‘Jay’ Butner

Glenn “Jay” Butner, 86, of Richland, died Sept. 5 in Richland.

He was born in Enterprise, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

He was a retired Pasco police officer and Benton County corrections officer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.