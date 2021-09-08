Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 7, 2021
Miguel Hernandez
Miguel Hernandez, 60, of Pasco, died Sept. 4 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
He was born in Veracruz, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.
He was a landscaper for the city of Richland.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard D. Linderman
Richard Dana Linderman, 50, of Richland, died Sept. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities area for over 20 years.
He was a concrete mason.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Suzanne M. Lenz
Suzanne M. Lenz, 77, of Kennewick, died Aug. 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Odessa, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.
She was a retired operations specialist for Verizon.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Teri J. Myers
Teri June Myers, 65, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 4 in Issaquah.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.
She was a hyster driver.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah E. Allan
Sarah E. Allan, 94, of Mabton, died Aug. 30 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Mabton and was a lifelong resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.
She was a retired warehouse laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Miguel A. Garcia
Miguel A. Garcia, 65, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 6 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.
He was a forklift operator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments