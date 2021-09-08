Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 7, 2021

Miguel Hernandez

Miguel Hernandez, 60, of Pasco, died Sept. 4 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Veracruz, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a landscaper for the city of Richland.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Richard D. Linderman

Richard Dana Linderman, 50, of Richland, died Sept. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities area for over 20 years.

He was a concrete mason.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Suzanne M. Lenz

Suzanne M. Lenz, 77, of Kennewick, died Aug. 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Odessa, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.

She was a retired operations specialist for Verizon.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Teri J. Myers

Teri June Myers, 65, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 4 in Issaquah.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.

She was a hyster driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah E. Allan

Sarah E. Allan, 94, of Mabton, died Aug. 30 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Mabton and was a lifelong resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was a retired warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Miguel A. Garcia

Miguel A. Garcia, 65, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 6 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.

He was a forklift operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.