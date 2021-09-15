Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 14, 2021

Dr. Anjan Kumar Sen

Dr. Anjan Kumar Sen, 87, of Richland, died Sept. 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in Calcutta, India, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 54 years.

He was a retired neurosurgeon.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Curtis E. Mehrer

Curtis Edward Mehrer, 52, of Prosser, died Sept. 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

He was born in Everett, Wash., and lived in Prosser all of his life.

He worked for Fowler General Construction at the Hanford site.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Tar Lazarus

Tar Lazarus, 49, of Kennewick, died Sept. 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Jaluit, Marshall Islands, and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

He was a teacher.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Willow W. Harding

Willow W. Harding, 47, of Richland, died Sept. 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., and lived most of her life in the Tri-Cities.

She was an administrative assistant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory L. Olsen

Gregory Lloyd Olsen, 70, of Kennewick, died Sept. 12 at Ruan’s Garden Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in Ogden, Utah, and moved to Tri-Cities from Preston, Idaho, seven months ago.

He was retired from grocery sales.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

LaVerne K. Brauer

LaVerne Kay Brauer, 91, of Richland, died Sept. 12 in Richland.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., and lived in Richland for 70 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Manuel D. Costa

Manuel David Costa, 73, of Richland, died Sept. 10 at Rosetta Assisted Living.

He was born in North Adams, Mass., and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past eight years.

He was a retired painter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael C. Johnson

Michael Charles Johnson, 64, of Richland, died Sept. 11 at home.

He was born in St. Maries, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 10 years.

He was a heavy equipment operator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Esther C. Rehwalt

Esther Claire Rehwalt, 85, of Pasco, died Sept. 10 in West Richland.

She was born in Portland and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1984.

She was the retired owner with her family of Jim’s Pacific Garages Inc.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles ‘Chuck’ L. Schick

Charles “Chuck” LeRoy Schick, 83, of Pasco, died Sept. 8 in Portland.

He was born in Roseburg, Oreg., and lived in Pasco for 53 years.

He was a storeroom clerk at Lamb Weston in Pasco and served in the National Guard.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosio A. Sanzon

Rosio Avila Sanzon, 46, of Pasco, died Sept. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was the owner of El Paraiso restaurant in Pasco.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanne Swan

Jeanne Swan, 81, of Burbank, died Sept. 10 in Pasco.

She was born in Minneapolis and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1984.

She was a retired waitress.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.