Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16, 2021

Michael Graves

Michael Graves, 61, of Kennewick, died Sept. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired firefighter and officer at the Walla Walla Airport and an animal control officer in the Tri-Cities.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Elivier Mendoza Quiroz

Elivier Mendoza Quiroz, 51, of Pasco, died Sept. 12 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Diane Mae Pottorff

Diane Mae Pottorff, 79, of Kennewick, died Sept. 10 at Avalon in Pasco.

She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

She was a retired unit coordinator for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Pasco.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth A. Labouy

Ruth Alice Labouy, 74, of Richland, died Sept. 10 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard G. Allen

Richard Gayle Allen, 74, of Benton City, died Sept. 12 at home.

He was born in Prairie City, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 2018.

He was a retired millwright.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nadezhda Pavlovna Rog

Nadezhda Pavlovna Rog, 87, of Kennewickm died Sept. 12 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Velemichi, Belarus, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melva L. Mitchell

Melva Louise Mitchell, 95, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Craig Nunamaker

Craig Nunamaker, 35, of Richland, died Sept. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a mechanic.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis DeVere

Dennis DeVere, 74, of Richland, died Sept. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired bus driver for Ben Franklin Transit.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gene L. Means

Gene L. Means, 86, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 15 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Wray, Colo., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired carpenter.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn L. Miller

Kathryn Louise Miller, 84, of Grandview, died Sept. 15 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was lifelong resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony G. White

Anthony Glen White, 65, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 at home.

He was born in Oakland, Calif., and moved to Kennewick from Spokane two months ago.

He was a retired construction worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.