Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 21, 2021

Eugene E. Pen

Eugene Edward Pen, 66, of Kennewick, died Sept. 17 in Richland.

He was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was an eddy current tester for Stavely Instruments.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Curtis P. Staats

Curtis Paul Staats, 65, of Kennewick, died Sept. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pinole, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for five years.

He was a retired iron worker for Bay Area Iron Workers.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde D. Greene

Clyde David Greene, 70, of Inchelium, Wash., died Sept. 17 in Inchelium on the Colville Indian Reservation.

He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was the retired owner of the tire store.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Fumia Ono

Fumia Ono, 90, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in Tri-Cities her entire life.

She was a retired secretary for Battelle.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shane Stephens

Shane Stephens, 43, of Kennewick, died Sept. 18 in Kennewick.

He was born in Washington state and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John Martin

John Martin, 90, of Kennewick, died Sept. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Florida and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.