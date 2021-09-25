Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 24, 2021

David Burks

David Burks, 59, of West Richland, died Sept. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

He was an operations manager and business owner.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Frank Burks

Frank Burks, 85, of West Richland, died Sept. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Louisiana, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 65 years.

He was the retired owner of Burks Brothers Conoco, the Towne Crier Tavern and of an apple orchard.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Tom Ellis

Tom Ellis, 55, of Kennewick, died Sept. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

He was a project manager for Apollo Heating and Cooling.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robin R. Bartlett

Robin Roy Bartlett, 66, of Burbank, died Sept. 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Vancouver and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1986.

He was a retired tugboat repairman for Tidewater.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ovidio Santos

Ovidio Santos, 62, of Kennewick, died Sept. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Morazan, El Salvador, and lived in Kennewick for 18 years.

He was a food processor.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marcilla Roger

Marcilla Roger, 74, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Little Rock, Ark., and and lived in Kennewick and Finley for 40 years.

She was a retired food server.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tina R. Booker

Tina R. Booker, 70, died Sept. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life.

She was a retired custodian.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Bishop

Robert Bishop, 59, of Richland, died Sept. 20 in Moxee.

He was born in Florida, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 30 years.

He was a commercial truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael L. Culver Sr.

Michael Lee Culver, Sr., 64, of Pasco, died Sept. 14 in Pasco.

He was born in Boise and lived in the Tri-Cities off and on for a total of 30 years.

He was a retired fuel tank delivery driver and was a staff sergeant in the Marine Corps.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Lang

Richard Lang, 78, of West Richland, died Sept. 14 in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Louise Schmitt

Louise Schmitt, 93, of Richland, died Sept. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was a retired insurance agency secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Billie M. Johnson

Billie Marie Johnson, 84, of Kennewick, died Sept. 22 in Kennewick.

He was born in Stillwell, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 58 years.

He was a retired manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Baker

Ronald Baker, 82, of Pasco, died Sept. 15 in Portland.

He was born in Volga, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 79 years.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Khammy Vorabouth

Khammy Vorabouth, 79, of Pasco, died Sept. 20 in Pasco.

He was born in Savannakhet, Laos, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1988.

He retired from food processing at Tyson Foods.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Peter Dallaire

Peter Dallaire, 71, of Richland, died Sept. 20 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and lived there his entire life.

He was a retired construction supervisor.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Nieves Garza Jr.

Nieves Garza Jr., 81, of Pasco, died Sept. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Rio Hondo, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for two weeks.

He was an independent contractor truck driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Keith E. Wilber

Keith Edward Wilber, 87, of Kennewick, died Sept. 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Forest Grove, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 49 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge or arrangements.

Victor I. Chavez

Victor Israel Chavel, 33, of Pasco, died Sept. 21 at home.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities his entire life.

He was a carpenter in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

John T. Roberson

John Thomas Roberson, 73, of Benton City, died Sept. 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He retired from Kadlec Regional Medical Center working in hospital maintenance, and he served in the Army.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.