Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 29, 2021
Albert R. Winchester
Albert Robert Winchester, 81, of Pasco, died Sept. 27 in Pasco.
He was born in Heron, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.
He was a retired plant supervisor.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Teresita Bishop
Teresita Bishop, 66, of Richland, died Sept. 25 in Richland.
She was born in the Philippines and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 18 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie A. Walling
Leslie Alfred Walling, 80, of Kennewick, died Sept. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for seven years.
He was a retired owner/operator.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret P. Fulks
Margaret P. Fulks, 77, of Richland, died Sept. 23 at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
She was born in Yellow Creek, Saskatchewan, Canada, and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1978.
She was the retired human resources coordinator at Energy Northwest.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine M. Waters
Lorraine Marie Waters, 86, of Kennewick, died Sept. 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past three years.
She was a retired librarian at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Cascade County, Mont.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert W. Cobern
Robert Warren Cobern, 66, of Burbank, died Sept. 27 in Kennewick.
He was born in Nyssa, Ore., and lived most of his life in Tri-Cities.
He retired from doing data entry at Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Calet B. Arispe
Calet Balderas Arispe, 89, of Pasco, died Sept. 28 at Lourdes Health in Pasco.
He was born in Tepalcingo, Morelos, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 33 years.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Florence Y. Taylor
Florence Young Taylor, 102, of Colville, died Sept. 24 in Colville.
She was born in Coltman, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments