Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 1-2, 2021

Mary Ann Fergusson

Mary Ann Fergusson, 70, of Richland, died Sept. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

She was a retired medical secretary.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Craig A. Mehrer

Craig A. Mehrer, 46, of Benton City, died Sept. 22 in Portland, Ore.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in Benton City for 21 years.

He and his wife Melissa owned and operated M&M Enterprises.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald N. Dearing

Gerald Nile Dearing, 83, of Pasco, died Sept. 29 at home.

He was born in South Lyons, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2006.

He was a retired taxidermist.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Allen E. Gjersvold

Allen Eugene Gjersvold, 83, of Richland, died Sept. 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Poulsbo, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

He was a retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Reiselman

Edward Reiselman, 83, of Kennewick, died Sept. 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Roscoe, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 34 years.

He was a retired chemical plant operator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie L. Watkins

Jimmie Lee Watkins, 89, of Pasco, died Sept. 28 at home.

He was born Selling, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1974.

He was a retired engineer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charlotte A. Wheeler

Charlotte A. Wheeler, 74, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired ophthalmologist.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.