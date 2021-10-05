Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 4, 2021
Velma J. Carter
Velma Jean Carter, 90, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 in Kennewick.
She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.
She was a retired clerk.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Green Parkes
Jean Green Parkes, 97, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 in Kennewick.
She was born in Plains, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.
She was a retired executive assistant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Juan J. Moreno
Juan Jose Moreno, 64, of Prosser, died Sept. 30 in Spokane.
He was born in Indio, Calif., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
He was the foreman for the Grandview Public Works Department.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria R. Villanueva
Maria R. Villanueva, 70, Granger, died Oct. 2 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Tecoman, Colima, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of Granger.
She was a retired seamstress.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments