Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 3, 2021

Bobby G. Burgess

Bobby Gene Burgess, 55, of Pasco, died Aug. 21 at home.

He was born in Hermiston, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

He was retired from a scrap metal company.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mildred L. Churchwell

Mildred Lucille Churchwell, 93, of Richland, died Sept. 2 at home.

She was born on an Indian reservation in Modoc County, Calif., and lived in Tri-Cities for 79 years.

She was a retired school cook.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Janet Jones

Janet Jones, 62, of West Richland, died Aug. 30 in West Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Terese A. Biddle

Terese Ann Biddle, 62, of Richland, died Aug. 31 in Richland.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maragen ‘Mickey’ M. Wright

Maragen “Mickey” M. Wright, 86, of Kennewick, died Sept. 2 at Three Rivers Place in Kennewick.

She was born in Urbana, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1942.

She was a retired telephone operator for General Telephone and a mail sorter for the U.S. Postal Service.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael A. Stinson

Michael A. Stinson, 72, of Pasco, died Aug. 25 at home.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

The U.S. Army veteran from the Vietnam era was a retired draftsman.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dee A. Stonestreet

Dee Ann Stonestreet, 63, of Addy, Wash., died Sept. 1 in Pasco.

She was born in La Grande, Ore., and was previously a Tri-City resident for 21 years.

She was a retired caregiver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory L. Elliott

Gregory Lee Elliott, 55, of Prosser, died Aug. 27 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident.

He was a machine operator in the fruit processing industry.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.