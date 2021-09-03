Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 2, 2021

Emil R. Zlatich II

Emil Robert Zlatich II, 77, of Kennewick, died Aug. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and lived in Kennewick his entire life.

He was the retired owner of Zip’s by the Cable Bridge.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Beecher

David Lynn Beecher, 72, of Kennewick, died Sept. 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

He was a retired quality assurance engineer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Troy R. Jamieson

Troy Rommell Jamieson, 51, of Kennewick, died Aug. 31 at home.

He was born in Nyssa, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was an IT specialist in public schools, most recently in Richland.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mariano Villegas Morales

Mariano Villegas Morales, 59, of Richland, died Aug. 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Distrito Federal, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

He was a maintenance worker at a warehouse.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Margarita Magaña Soto

Margarita Magaña Soto, 44, of Pasco, died Aug. 30 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima.

She was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 22 years.

She was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Walter ‘Pete’ Chappel Jr.

Walter G. “Pete” Chappel Jr., 87, of Kennewick, died Aug. 31 at home.

He was born in White Salmon, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2017.

He was a retired diesel mechanic for the state of Washington and a pastor.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ginette A. Escamillo

Ginette A. Escamillo, 87, of Richland, died Aug. 30 in Richland.

She was born in Meaux, France, and lived in Richland for 30 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for the Puyallup School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Hamlin

Barbara Ann Hamlin, 75, of Pasco, died Aug. 24 at home.

She was born in Endicott, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

She was a retired teacher in public education.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin R. Dubbin

Melvin Richard Dubbin, 76, of Kennewick, died Aug. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born Saint Cloud, Minn., and lived in Tri-Cities for 41 years.

The Army veteran was a retired electrician.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosalie Browder

Rosalie Browder, 92, of Bellevue, Wash., died Sept. 1 in Bellevue.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and was a former longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired paralegal in the Browder Law Office.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Vess E. Reynolds

Vess E. Reynolds, 59, of Kennewick, died Aug. 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Houston, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1970.

He was a construction worker and caregiver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.